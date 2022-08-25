Read full article on original website
Victim identified in Saturday night homicide in Lansing
The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in the 3200 block of south Washington Avenue.
Christian Healthcare Centers files religious discrimination lawsuit against Michigan AG
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a landmark decision by the Michigan Supreme Court in July, the state's anti-discrimination law was interpreted to cover sexual orientation. The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.
GRPD names man shot, killed early Saturday
Police on Monday released the name of a man shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
1051thebounce.com
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
‘This was a justified killing,’ says defense attorney after jury acquits Saginaw man of murder
SAGINAW, MI — After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury exonerated a Saginaw man accused of fatal shooting another man during a fight on a West Side street, finding he acted in defense of his brother. Jurors in the trial of Delvon M. Jackson, 23, delivered their...
Police identify man killed in Jackson shooting
The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
wsgw.com
Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested
The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
WILX-TV
Jackson working to replace lead water lines
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is progressing on replacing all the lead water lines in the city. Starting Monday, crews will be working to replace the lines on East Michigan Avenue from Cooper to Horton Street. The city said 40 lead service lines would be replaced on...
Meridian Twp. Police investigate fatal car crash
Meridian Township Police were called to a fatal car accident on Friday night.
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community
MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
UpNorthLive.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
WILX-TV
Jackson shooting leaves one dead
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
WILX-TV
Class is back in session for Lansing School District
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Class is back in session and in-person for 10,000 students in the Lansing School District. The district is returning to normal for the 2022-23 schoolyear, after two straight years of pandemic precautions. Which is a big change for many students and staff. News 10 spoke with...
