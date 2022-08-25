Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville
A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on on Friday. Ingram...
wevv.com
Woman revived and taken to hospital after ATV wreck in Warrick County
A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an ATV crash in Warrick County, Indiana. The 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an ATV crash that happened in Elberfeld. Authorities say the incident took place near Greenbriar Road east of Weyerbacher Road. A medical...
wevv.com
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville. A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville.
wevv.com
Woman burglarized multiple times after damage caused by Evansville house explosion
A burglary investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a woman called 911 to report multiple break-ins at her property after it was damaged in the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. Evansville Police Department officers were sent to take a burglary report at a home on North Weinbach Avenue on Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Police investigating shooting on Grand Avenue in Evansville
At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a shooting near the corner of Taylor and South Grand Avenue. Police were initially dispatched to a Marathon near the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood, but that is not where the shooting took place. According to the 911 call, the...
wevv.com
Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro
A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
wevv.com
Recycling collections temporarily suspended for Evansville residents
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) officials say recycling collections have been suspended temporarily for customers due to equipment problems. A news release from EWSU issued on Tuesday says that the bailing machine at Tri-State Resource Recovery is currently not operational, and that the parts needed to repair it may not be available until later in the week.
wevv.com
New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh
Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh. Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Lunch On The Lawn returns to the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
Lunch On The Lawn at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse is happening once again this Friday. The outdoor event, which began before the pandemic, encourages residents and those working in downtown Evansville to enjoy their lunch right on the historic courthouse lawn. Attendees can either bring their own lunch or...
wevv.com
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50 years with four days of Birthday Bash celebrations
Wesselman woods is celebrating a milestone birthday. The nature preserved located on the east side of Evansville is hosting a four-day celebration event to honor their 50 year history of being in the River City. Some of the activities scheduled for the event include animal encounters, guided history hikes, and...
wevv.com
Man accused of pulling loaded gun on neighbor in Evansville
An Evansville man is facing several felony charges after being accused of pulling a loaded gun on a woman and threatening to hit her with it. Officers say they responded to a report of a person with a gun at some apartments on West Maryland Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
wevv.com
Murder investigation on Ravenswood Drive continues
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive on Saturday night. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. Investigators say the suspect went to the home late Saturday night, kicked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Man accused of recording with cell phone in bathroom at Owensboro Target
A man was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of setting up his cell phone to record in the employee bathroom at Target. The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the Target store on Frederica Street, where management said that a cell phone that was actively recording had been found in the employee restroom.
wevv.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville. The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof...
wevv.com
Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
wevv.com
EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing
An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
wevv.com
North Posey High School moves to eLearning Tuesday
A Posey County, Indiana school will be making some changes to students schedules. North Posey County officials say North Posey High School will have an eLearning day Tuesday, August 30th. The district says the school has been without air condition due to a technical issue, which is still being resolved.
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements made for man killed in shooting at Henderson men's shelter
Funeral arrangements have been made for one of the men who was shot and killed at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky. Visitations for Steven Wathen, who died at the age of 67 in Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.
wevv.com
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary
Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
Comments / 0