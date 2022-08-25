ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest

Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
ESPN

New Barcelona B boss Rafa Marquez makes dramatic winning start

Chadi Riad headed in a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Mexican great Rafa Marquez began life as Barcelona Atletic coach with a thrilling 3-2 win against Castellon on Saturday. Barca opened the scoring in the first game of the Spanish third division season through Estanis Pedrola, but they then had to...
The Independent

Man United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Martin Dubravka, Cristiano Ronaldo and more

Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
