Dean Henderson becomes first Premier League goalkeeper in over FOUR YEARS to deny Harry Kane from the penalty spot - as the Tottenham striker admits he had a 'laugh' about it with his England team-mate after their win at Nottingham Forest
Dean Henderson joined an elite club as he saved Harry Kane's penalty at the City Ground becoming the first Premier League goalkeeper since 2018 to deny the Tottenham man from the spot. Henderson's save came 10 minutes into the second half after Steve Cook had bizarrely handled the ball when...
Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit
A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.
Report: Manchester United Bid To Sign Barcelona Star Memphis Depay
Manchester United have bid to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay, according to a report.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo laugh as Donny van de Beek ‘tries to impress’ Man Utd star with bizarre dribbling in warm-up
DONNY VAN DE BEEK made Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo laugh as he jokingly tried to impress him with underwhelming dribbling skills. Ronaldo, 37, doesn't have much to smile about at United these days. The 815-career goal icon has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford this summer...
Report: Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo To Leave After Antony Arrival
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo could leave on loan, according to a report, after the arrival of Ajax star Antony.
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant
A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
ESPN
New Barcelona B boss Rafa Marquez makes dramatic winning start
Chadi Riad headed in a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Mexican great Rafa Marquez began life as Barcelona Atletic coach with a thrilling 3-2 win against Castellon on Saturday. Barca opened the scoring in the first game of the Spanish third division season through Estanis Pedrola, but they then had to...
MLS・
Man United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Martin Dubravka, Cristiano Ronaldo and more
Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
Manchester United Reach Agreement To Sign Martin Dubravka
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Father of Roosters star left convulsing after sickening head knock pleads with the club to rest him next week: 'There's nothing to gain'
The father of Roosters hitman Victor Radley has urged his son to sit a week on the sidelines after a sickening head knock left the enforcer convulsing on the turf, saying 'there's nothing to gain' if the star takes the pitch next round. Radley dropped to the ground in the...
Liverpool Midfield Target Signs for Premier League Rivals
Liverpool will feel like another quality target got away from them today as David Ornstein from the Athletic is reporting that a rival Premier League club has just signed a possible Liverpool midfield target.
Report: Ralf Rangnick Advised Thomas Tuchel Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick advised Thomas Tuchel against signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea.
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo ready to join Napoli on loan as Man United consider Osimhen offer
The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ronaldo ready to join Napoli on loan as Osimhen linked.
Multi-millionaire Anthony Joshua asking cash-strapped Brits to feel sorry for him is an embarrassment to boxing
BOXING continues to embarrass itself. No matter how disappointed and frustrated he was, it was embarrassing to see Anthony Joshua asking this cash-strapped country to feel desperately sorry for him after he had just made £32.5million for 36 minutes of boxing. It was equally embarrassing to hear Tyson Fury's...
Manchester United strike £84m deal to buy winger Antony from Ajax
Brazil forward is expected to sign a contract to 2027 but the Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder, expressed his displeasure
BBC
Rangers and Hearts' Euro opponents Napoli and Fiorentina fire blanks in Serie A draw
Rangers and Heart of Midlothian will be hoping that their forthcoming European opponents from Serie A remain as toothless as they were on Sunday after Napoli and Fiorentina cancelled one another out in an entertaining but goalless draw. Napoli, who will face the Ibrox side in Champions League Group A,...
