Kentucky State

wkyufm.org

Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls

The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
