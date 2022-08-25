Read full article on original website
Residents of disaster-impacted communities represent resilience at the Kentucky State Fair
The Kentucky State Fair is a showcase of some of the best the Commonwealth has to offer, from livestock and crops to crafts and food. It’s also a venue for showing off different parts of the state, through the Pride of the Counties exhibit. There, dozens of counties send...
Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls
The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
Eastern Kentucky floods wrecked small farms. Here’s how to help.
The floods overwhelmed the creek beside Larry Noble’s home in Perry County. In the blink of an eye, rising water washed away a hundred of Noble’s chickens and two dogs from his farm. “It come so fast and come in the night, I can’t tell you nothing. It...
Beto O'Rourke is off the campaign trail for a while due to a bacterial infection
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O' Rourke said Sunday he is taking a break from the campaign trail after contracting a bacterial infection. O' Rourke said he began feeling sick on Friday and was diagnosed with the infection at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received antibiotics. "While my...
