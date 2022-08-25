ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Kelly Clarkson Spends Vacations With Her Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock

By Chris Malone Méndez
 4 days ago

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson married talent manager Brandon Blackstock back in 2013. The couple built a family together and bought a house in Montana for them and their children. In 2021, they announced that they were splitting up after eight years of marriage, ut they havent let their marital strife get in the way of raising their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHpfJ_0hVMy8fo00
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have 2 children together

Kelly Clarkson first became a stepmom to Brandon Blackstock ‘s children Savannah and Seth when they got married back in 2013. They later had children of their own: daughter River Rose , born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.

In June 2020, the couple filed for divorce, which was later finalized in early 2022.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock spend time in Montana together, despite being divorced

During their marriage, Clarkson and Blackstock bought a ranch in Montana for them to spend time with their kids. But even after their divorce, they still spent time at the compound overlooking the Rocky Mountains.

Clarkson revealed in an August 2022 interview on Today that she took the summer off from filming The Voice to recharge in Montana with her loved ones.

“It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” she said. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”

Part of that retreat in Montana included spending time with her ex-husband, in large part so their children wouldn’t have to split their time between them. “The kids were with me and with their dad,” she said. “It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana so, it was the first time I think my kids felt more centered as well.”

Their divorce included a length legal battle over the Montana ranch, where Blackstock was living until early 2022. Their prenuptial agreement stipulated that any assets bought independently during their marriage would remain their own private possessions; Clarkson purchased the ranch on her own in 2019.

She doesn’t want to get married again

Clarkson spoke about her love life post-divorce in a December 2021 episode of the Love Someone with Delilah podcast.

“I do know I won’t get married again, but I just mean you never know about love, it’s one of those things where we’re engineered — especially from where I’m from, to have that,” she said. “I don’t have that need.”

But despite the at-times contentious divorce from her ex-husband, Clarkson doesn’t look back on her time with him with remorse.

“I regret nothing,” the said honestly. “I feel like that’s what shapes you. It’s what makes you a better person. It’s what makes you recognise, ‘O.K., I missed those red flags. I missed that or I ignored that on purpose.’”

