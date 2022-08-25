Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing friend of estranged wife, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police have arrested a man who is accused of killing a friend of his estranged wife in Fort Worth. Police said they got a call about a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the scene on 5200 block of Village Lane, near Southeast Loop 820 and U.S. 287.
dallasexpress.com
Man Shot by Local Police After Allegedly Raising Rifle
Fort Worth Police shot a 39-year-old man after he allegedly raised a rifle and pointed it at them. On August 21, police were called to the 1200 block of Vincent Street regarding a man threatening to kill himself with a shotgun. The man tried to shoot himself, police claimed, but...
Fort Worth police investigating after officer shot a man who had taken a woman hostage
Fort Worth police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man who shot a woman he had taken hostage. It started in Troy Texas ..in Bell County yesterday .
WFAA
Police chase ends with hostage, suspect dead in Fort Worth: Latest update
Police are still working to piece together what happened. An officer killed the suspect.
Ex-North Texas officer acquitted of crime in woman’s death
A jury has acquitted a former Texas police officer of criminally negligent homicide after a gunshot meant for a menacing dog killed a woman he was conducting a welfare check on.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Arlington Officer Accused of Criminally Negligent Homicide Found Not Guilty
Former Arlington police officer Ravinder Singh, who was accused of negligent homicide in the death of a woman in 2019, was found not guilty by a Tarrant County jury on Monday. The jury was handed the case shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and deliberated for about three hours before being sent home for the weekend.
Texas man arrested after allegedly killing his estranged wife's friend
FORT WORTH, Texas (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his estranged wife's friend during a fight. According to KXAS-TV, on Sunday, Aug. 28, Fort Worth police officers responded to the 5200 block of Village Lane to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Here’s what we know | Suspect killed by police after fatally shooting hostage in Fort Worth
Here's what we know | Suspect killed by police after fatally shooting hostage in Fort Worth. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Troy police chief said...
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
5-year-old, teen killed in Fort Worth drive-by shooting identified
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 5-year-old boy and a teenager have been identified as the victims who died in a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to officials. An 18-month-old boy was also injured in the incident but is expected to survive, police said. The...
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
fox4news.com
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting
LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
Drive-by shooting in Texas kills 5-year-old child, teen
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 5-year-old child and a teenager were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a […]
fox4news.com
Deliberations resume Monday for Arlington officer on trial for killing woman while aiming at dog
ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury will return to deliberations Monday as they try to decide if a former Arlington police officer is criminally negligent in the fatal shooting of a woman. Jurors spent three hours reviewing the case against Ravinder Singh on Friday. In 2019, he responded to a welfare...
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28. When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. Jamarrien Monroe, 17, Rayshard Scott, 5, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken...
5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
Teen fatally shot, Denton County Sheriff's Office investigating
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Brayan Alvarez, 17, was fatally shot on Aug. 28. It happened at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition) in Little Elm.When deputies arrived, medics were treating Alvarez for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Denton County Sheriff's Office CID Lieutenant Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov.
Woman accused of being intoxicated during wrong-way drive on highway, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way along Highway 360 on Saturday evening, according to Arlington police. The department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cherish Butler. They told WFAA that they got two calls at around 7 p.m. about a "small white car...
