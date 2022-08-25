Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Related
Bleacher Report
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out Indefinitely Due to Medical Issue
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Wednesday:. ESPN's Jesse Rogers initially reported the news. "We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving as the interim manager, told...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Surgery on Shoulder Injury Delayed Due to Strep Throat
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s misfortunes this season know no end. The San Diego Padres said Tuesday the star shortstop is dealing with strep throat, which will delay his upcoming shoulder surgery. Tatis, who missed the start of this year because of a wrist injury, was ruled out for the remainder of...
Bleacher Report
Rays' Shane McClanahan Scratched From Start vs. Marlins With Shoulder Injury
The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly scratched ace Shane McClanahan from his Tuesday start against the Miami Marlins because of a shoulder concern, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale noted the southpaw will undergo further tests. Shawn Armstrong started in his place. The results of those tests on McClanahan could...
Bleacher Report
Alex Bregman, the Cardinals and MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers of August
This has been an important month in Major League Baseball as teams try to separate themselves after the trade deadline. Only one month remains to make a final impression. What teams did in August determines how desperate they are in September. There are also players either performing at their best...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani: Handicapping the AL MVP Race Down the Stretch
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels have played some good baseball over the last two nights, yet arguably more compelling has been the anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better contest between the American League's leading MVP contenders. First, there was reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani hitting a go-ahead home run for the Angels...
Bleacher Report
Padres and Giants to Play in MLB's 1st-Ever Series in Mexico City Next Season
Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will face off next year in the first MLB regular-season series to be played in Mexico City. The series will take place April 29 and 30, 2023. The games in the Mexican capital will mark MLB's...
Bleacher Report
Christian Yelich Jokes Brewers Won for Fan Who Was Subject of Viral Jumbotron Message
The Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the final two innings to cap off a dramatic 7-5 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Turns out, they had some extra motivation. During the game, there was a message on the scoreboard of American Family Field that read, "Mark—your friendship...
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Braves, Cardinals, Mets Battle for Position Behind No. 1 Dodgers
We are now just six short weeks from the start of the 2022 MLB postseason, and there are still 15 teams within three games of claiming one of the 12 postseason spots that are up for grabs in the expanded playoff format. Everyone is still chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Dodgers' Trea Turner Commits to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will be among the stars representing the United States for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Turner was an All-Star for the second time this season. Through 128 games, he's batting .308 with 18 home runs, a .483 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases. The...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks 'Hopeful' for Deal Without Including RJ Barrett
When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the New York Knicks and RJ Barrett agreed to a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, thoughts immediately turned to the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions with the Utah Jazz. It turns out those may not be over. According to Marc...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Joe Harris Not on Trade Block After Undergoing Ankle Surgery Last Season
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not interested in trading guard Joe Harris before the start of the 2022-23 season. Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the Nets have "adamantly" said they are hanging on to Harris, who missed all but 14 games of last season because of an ankle injury.
Comments / 0