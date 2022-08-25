Fantasy football draft cheat sheet: Top players for 2022, ranked by position

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When drafting your fantasy football team, it's important to understand the relative depth at each position. Whether you're in a snake draft or a salary cap (or auction) format, having a cheat sheet with all players listed by position is an essential part of your draft prep.

Here's how the players stack up for the 2022 season in a point-per-reception scoring format, according to FantasySharks.com. Auction values (AV) are based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

Tip: Check out the auction values column to see how players at each position can be separated into tiers. Players with similar dollar values are often interchangeable in drafts, so be aware of where each tier ends and the next one begins.

QUARTERBACK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rocm5_0hVMwt8I00
The NFL’s premier dual-threat quarterback, Buffalo's Josh Allen has finished as the fantasy QB1 each of the past two seasons. Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Josh Allen    BUF    7    $36

2    Patrick Mahomes    KC    8    $35

3    Justin Herbert    LAC    8    $21

4    Russell Wilson    DEN    9    $20

5    Kyler Murray    ARI    13    $20

6    Lamar Jackson    BAL    10    $19

7    Aaron Rodgers    GB    14    $20

8    Tom Brady    TB    11    $18

9    Dak Prescott    DAL    9    $18

10    Joe Burrow    CIN    10    $17

11    Jalen Hurts    PHI    7    $16

12    Derek Carr    LV    6    $16

13    Kirk Cousins    MIN    7    $16

14    Matthew Stafford    LAR    7    $13

15    Ryan Tannehill    TEN    6    $15

16    Tua Tagovailoa    MIA    11    $11

17    Matt Ryan    IND    14    $11

18    Jameis Winston    NO    14    $10

19    Davis Mills    HOU    6    $10

20    Mac Jones    NE    10    $9

21    Trey Lance    SF    9    $10

22    Carson Wentz    WAS    14    $8

23    Justin Fields    CHI    14    $8

24    Trevor Lawrence    JAC    11    $7

25    Mitchell Trubisky    PIT    9    $7

26    Baker Mayfield    CAR    13    $8

27    Geno Smith    SEA    11    $7

28    Daniel Jones    NYG    9    $7

29    Drew Lock    SEA    11    $7

30    Jared Goff    DET    6    $7

31    Marcus Mariota    ATL    14    $7

32    Zach Wilson    NYJ    10    $6

33    Andy Dalton    NO    14    $6

34    Jimmy Garoppolo    SF    9    $4

35    Jacoby Brissett    CLE    9    $3

36    Taylor Heinicke    WAS    14    $3

37    Tyler Huntley    BAL    10    $3

38    Deshaun Watson    CLE    9    $3

39    Sam Darnold    CAR    13    $1

40    Teddy Bridgewater    MIA    11    $1

RUNNING BACK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Wf8B_0hVMwt8I00
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards last season, 552 more than runner-up Nick Chubb. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Jonathan Taylor    IND    14    $39

2    Austin Ekeler    LAC    8    $35

3    Christian McCaffrey    CAR    13    $35

4    Derrick Henry    TEN    6    $35

5    Dalvin Cook    MIN    7    $31

6    Nick Chubb    CLE    9    $30

7    Najee Harris    PIT    9    $29

8    Joe Mixon    CIN    10    $27

9    Rashaad Penny    SEA    11    $28

10    Saquon Barkley    NYG    9    $27

11    Alvin Kamara    NO    14    $27

12    Ezekiel Elliott    DAL    9    $24

13    DAndre Swift    DET    6    $26

14    Aaron Jones    GB    14    $26

15    Leonard Fournette    TB    11    $25

16    James Conner    ARI    13    $25

17    Cam Akers    LAR    7    $23

18    David Montgomery    CHI    14    $25

19    Javonte Williams    DEN    9    $21

20    Josh Jacobs    LV    6    $21

21    Devin Singletary    BUF    7    $22

22    Antonio Gibson    WAS    14    $17

23    Clyde Edwards-Helaire    KC    8    $17

24    Elijah Mitchell    SF    9    $16

25    Travis Etienne    JAC    11    $15

26    Cordarrelle Patterson    ATL    14    $12

27    Damien Harris    NE    10    $12

28    J.K. Dobbins    BAL    10    $12

29    Miles Sanders    PHI    7    $11

30    Chase Edmonds    MIA    11    $11

31    Kenneth Walker III    SEA    11    $10

32    AJ Dillon    GB    14    $10

33    Breece Hall    NYJ    10    $11

34    Kareem Hunt    CLE    9    $10

35    Marlon Mack    HOU    6    $9

36    Rhamondre Stevenson    NE    10    $8

37    Melvin Gordon    DEN    9    $9

38    Tony Pollard    DAL    9    $8

39    James Robinson    JAC    11    $8

40    J.D. McKissic    WAS    14    $8

41    Darrel Williams    ARI    13    $7

42    Michael Carter    NYJ    10    $7

43    Gus Edwards    BAL    10    $6

44    Rex Burkhead    HOU    6    $7

45    Kenneth Gainwell    PHI    7    $6

46    Jerick McKinnon    KC    8    $6

47    Nyheim Hines    IND    14    $5

48    Jamaal Williams    DET    6    $6

49    Alexander Mattison    MIN    7    $5

50    Darrell Henderson    LAR    7    $5

51    Dontrell Hilliard    TEN    6    $5

52    Mark Ingram    NO    14    $5

53    Sony Michel    MIA    11    $4

54    D'Onta Foreman    CAR    13    $4

55    Boston Scott    PHI    7    $5

56    Myles Gaskin    MIA    11    $4

57    Jeffery Wilson    SF    9    $4

58    Rachaad White    TB    11    $4

59    Chuba Hubbard    CAR    13    $3

60    Mike Davis    BAL    10    $3

61    Brandon Bolden    LV    6    $3

62    Ronald Jones    KC    8    $3

63    Ty Johnson    NYJ    10    $3

64    Zack Moss    BUF    7    $3

65    Raheem Mostert    MIA    11    $2

66    Isaiah Spiller    LAC    8    $2

67    Matt Breida    NYG    9    $2

68    Samaje Perine    CIN    10    $2

69    James Cook    BUF    7    $2

70    D'Ernest Johnson    CLE    9    $2

71    Brian Robinson    WAS    14    $2

72    Tevin Coleman    NYJ    10    $2

73    Khalil Herbert    CHI    14    $1

74    Ameer Abdullah    LV    6    $2

75    Justin Jackson    DET    6    $1

76    Travis Homer    SEA    11    $1

77    DeeJay Dallas    SEA    11    $1

78    Salvon Ahmed    MIA    11    $1

79    Kyle Juszczyk    SF    9    $1

80    Giovani Bernard    TB    11    $1

81    Trey Sermon    SF    9    $1

82    Jaret Patterson    WAS    14    $1

83    Ty Montgomery    NE    10    $1

84    KeShawn Vaughn    TB    11    $0

85    Zamir White    LV    6    $1

86    Craig Reynolds    DET    6    $0

87    Joshua Kelley    LAC    8    $0

88    Damien Williams    ATL    14    $0

89    JaMycal Hasty    SF    9    $0

90    Michael Burton    KC    8    $0

91    Demetric Felton    CLE    9    $0

92    Benny Snell    PIT    9    $0

93    Duke Johnson    BUF    7    $0

94    Kene Nwangwu    MIN    7    $0

95    Dare Ogunbowale    HOU    6    $0

96    Eno Benjamin    ARI    13    $0

97    Qadree Ollison    ATL    14    $0

98    Phillip Lindsay    IND    14    $0

99    Isiah Pacheco    KC    8    $0

100    Lamical Perine    NYJ    10    $0

WIDE RECEIVER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzcGX_0hVMwt8I00
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the NFL with 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, and was named MVP of Super Bowl 56. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Cooper Kupp    LAR    7    $34

2    Justin Jefferson    MIN    7    $33

3    Davante Adams    LV    6    $32

4    Deebo Samuel    SF    9    $27

5    Tyreek Hill    MIA    11    $25

6    JaMarr Chase    CIN    10    $26

7    Stefon Diggs    BUF    7    $25

8    Keenan Allen    LAC    8    $25

9    CeeDee Lamb    DAL    9    $24

10    Mike Evans    TB    11    $23

11    Michael Pittman    IND    14    $19

12    Diontae Johnson    PIT    9    $21

13    Brandin Cooks    HOU    6    $18

14    A.J. Brown    PHI    7    $17

15    Amon-Ra St. Brown    DET    6    $16

16    Michael Thomas    NO    14    $17

17    Jaylen Waddle    MIA    11    $16

18    Darnell Mooney    CHI    14    $16

19    Amari Cooper    CLE    9    $18

20    DK Metcalf    SEA    11    $15

21    Adam Thielen    MIN    7    $17

22    Allen Robinson    LAR    7    $15

23    Terry McLaurin    WAS    14    $16

24    D.J. Moore    CAR    13    $16

25    Mike Williams    LAC    8    $17

26    Tee Higgins    CIN    10    $14

27    Chris Godwin    TB    11    $14

28    JuJu Smith-Schuster    KC    8    $14

29    Gabriel Davis    BUF    7    $13

30    D.J. Chark    DET    6    $13

31    Tyler Lockett    SEA    11    $13

32    Marquise Brown    ARI    13    $12

33    Hunter Renfrow    LV    6    $11

34    Courtland Sutton    DEN    9    $11

35    DeVante Parker    NE    10    $12

36    Allen Lazard    GB    14    $11

37    Marvin Jones    JAC    11    $10

38    Chase Claypool    PIT    9    $11

39    Robert Woods    TEN    6    $10

40    Corey Davis    NYJ    10    $9

41    Rashod Bateman    BAL    10    $10

42    Christian Kirk    JAC    11    $9

43    Jerry Jeudy    DEN    9    $9

44    Brandon Aiyuk    SF    9    $8

45    Kendrick Bourne    NE    10    $8

46    Drake London    ATL    14    $9

47    Jakobi Meyers    NE    10    $7

48    Mecole Hardman    KC    8    $6

49    Michael Gallup    DAL    9    $6

50    Tyler Boyd    CIN    10    $7

51    Robbie Anderson    CAR    13    $7

52    Christian Watson    GB    14    $7

53    Bryan Edwards    ATL    14    $7

54    DeAndre Hopkins    ARI    13    $6

55    A.J. Green    ARI    13    $6

56    Jarvis Landry    NO    14    $5

57    Marquez Callaway    NO    14    $5

58    Elijah Moore    NYJ    10    $5

59    Kadarius Toney    NYG    9    $4

60    Nick Westbrook-Ikhine    TEN    6    $4

61    Donovan Peoples-Jones    CLE    9    $4

62    Jalen Tolbert    DAL    9    $4

63    Sterling Shepard    NYG    9    $3

64    DeVonta Smith    PHI    7    $4

65    Jamison Crowder    BUF    7    $4

66    K.J. Osborn    MIN    7    $4

67    Van Jefferson    LAR    7    $3

68    Devin Duvernay    BAL    10    $3

69    Russell Gage    TB    11    $3

70    Parris Campbell    IND    14    $3

71    Byron Pringle    CHI    14    $3

72    Chris Olave    NO    14    $3

73    Zay Jones    JAC    11    $2

74    TreQuan Smith    NO    14    $3

75    Kenny Golladay    NYG    9    $2

76    Olamide Zaccheaus    ATL    14    $2

77    Rondale Moore    ARI    13    $1

78    Julio Jones    TB    11    $2

79    KJ Hamler    DEN    9    $2

80    Braxton Berrios    NYJ    10    $2

81    Nico Collins    HOU    6    $2

82    Quez Watkins    PHI    7    $2

83    Curtis Samuel    WAS    14    $2

84    George Pickens    PIT    9    $1

85    Laviska Shenault    JAC    11    $1

86    Deonte Harty    NO    14    $1

87    Josh Palmer    LAC    8    $1

88    Jahan Dotson    WAS    14    $1

89    Khalil Shakir    BUF    7    $2

90    Sammy Watkins    GB    14    $1

91    Jauan Jennings    SF    9    $1

92    Kalif Raymond    DET    6    $1

93    Cedrick Wilson    MIA    11    $1

94    Marquez Valdes-Scantling    KC    8    $1

95    Jalen Guyton    LAC    8    $0

96    Laquon Treadwell    JAC    11    $0

97    Skyy Moore    KC    8    $0

98    Alec Pierce    IND    14    $0

99    Garrett Wilson    NYJ    10    $0

100    Freddie Swain    SEA    11    $0

TIGHT END

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv2JK_0hVMwt8I00
Travis Kelce of the Chiefs had been the No. 1 fantasy tight end for five consecutive seasons before being bumped to No. 2 last year by the Ravens' Mark Andrews. Jamie Sabau, USA TODAY Sports

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Travis Kelce    KC    8    $23

2    Mark Andrews    BAL    10    $21

3    Darren Waller    LV    6    $16

4    Dalton Schultz    DAL    9    $14

5    George Kittle    SF    9    $13

6    Dallas Goedert    PHI    7    $12

7    Kyle Pitts    ATL    14    $8

8    T.J. Hockenson    DET    6    $8

9    Mike Gesicki    MIA    11    $8

10    Zach Ertz    ARI    13    $8

11    Noah Fant    SEA    11    $8

12    Dawson Knox    BUF    7    $7

13    David Njoku    CLE    9    $8

14    Cameron Brate    TB    11    $7

15    Taysom Hill    NO    14    $5

16    Hunter Henry    NE    10    $6

17    Hayden Hurst    CIN    10    $6

18    Albert Okwuegbunam    DEN    9    $6

19    Gerald Everett    LAC    8    $6

20    Logan Thomas    WAS    14    $5

21    Pat Freiermuth    PIT    9    $5

22    Irv Smith Jr.    MIN    7    $5

23    Cole Kmet    CHI    14    $5

24    Tyler Higbee    LAR    7    $5

25    Robert Tonyan    GB    14    $5

26    Daniel Bellinger    NYG    9    $5

27    Adam Trautman    NO    14    $4

28    Evan Engram    JAC    11    $4

29    Austin Hooper    TEN    6    $3

30    Brevin Jordan    HOU    6    $3

31    Tyler Conklin    NYJ    10    $3

32    C.J. Uzomah    NYJ    10    $3

33    Mo Alie-Cox    IND    14    $3

34    Anthony Firkser    ATL    14    $3

35    Foster Moreau    LV    6    $3

36    Harrison Bryant    CLE    9    $2

37    Durham Smythe    MIA    11    $2

38    Zach Gentry    PIT    9    $3

39    Dan Arnold    JAC    11    $2

40    Ryan Griffin    CHI    14    $2

41    Geoff Swaim    TEN    6    $2

42    Jonnu Smith    NE    10    $2

43    Donald Parham    LAC    8    $2

44    Will Dissly    SEA    11    $2

45    Kyle Rudolph    TB    11    $1

46    Greg Dulcich    DEN    9    $1

47    Maxx Williams    ARI    13    $1

48    John Bates    WAS    14    $1

49    Marcedes Lewis    GB    14    $1

50    Pharaoh Brown    HOU    6    $1

KICKER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVBad_0hVMwt8I00
No one attempted or made more field goals last season than the Raiders' Daniel Carlson. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Rk    Player    Tm    Bye    AV

1    Daniel Carlson    LV    6    $6

2    Matt Gay    LAR    7    $4

3    Evan McPherson    CIN    10    $4

4    Justin Tucker    BAL    10    $4

5    Tyler Bass    BUF    7    $4

6    Nick Folk    NE    10    $4

7    Ryan Succop    TB    11    $4

8    Younghoe Koo    ATL    14    $3

9    Harrison Butker    KC    8    $3

10    Dustin Hopkins    LAC    8    $2

11    Chris Boswell    PIT    9    $2

12    Brett Maher    DAL    9    $2

13    Rodrigo Blankenship    IND    14    $2

14    Cairo Santos    CHI    14    $2

15    Robbie Gould    SF    9    $2

16    Greg Joseph    MIN    7    $2

17    Riley Patterson    DET    6    $2

18    Jason Sanders    MIA    11    $2

19    Jason Myers    SEA    11    $2

20    Joey Slye    WAS    14    $2

21    Matt Prater    ARI    13    $2

22    Randy Bullock    TEN    6    $2

23    Jake Elliott    PHI    7    $2

24    Wil Lutz    NO    14    $1

25    Graham Gano    NYG    9    $2

26    Brandon McManus    DEN    9    $1

27    Zane Gonzalez    CAR    13    $1

28    Kaimi Fairbairn    HOU    6    $1

29    Greg Zuerlein    NYJ    10    $1

30    Mason Crosby    GB    14    $1

31    Cade York    CLE    9    $1

32    James McCourt    JAC    11    $1

33    Austin Seibert    DET    6    $1

34    Quinn Nordin    NE    10    $0

35    Tristan Vizcaino    NE    10    $0

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002xR3_0hVMwt8I00
Led by defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys topped all defenses in fantasy points in 2021. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Rk    Team    Bye    AV

1    Los Angeles Rams    7    $6

2    Buffalo Bills    7    $11

3    Dallas Cowboys    9    $5

4    San Francisco 49ers    9    $6

5    Tennessee Titans    6    $4

6    Minnesota Vikings    7    $5

7    Tampa Bay Buccaneers    11    $6

8    New England Patriots    10    $6

9    New Orleans Saints    14    $6

10    Green Bay Packers    14    $4

11    Pittsburgh Steelers    9    $4

12    Miami Dolphins    11    $4

13    Philadelphia Eagles    7    $6

14    Kansas City Chiefs    8    $5

15    Indianapolis Colts    14    $4

16    Cleveland Browns    9    $4

17    Los Angeles Chargers    8    $4

18    Cincinnati Bengals    10    $4

19    Washington Commanders    14    $4

20    Chicago Bears    14    $4

21    Houston Texans    6    $3

22    Baltimore Ravens    10    $5

23    New York Giants    9    $3

24    Denver Broncos    9    $5

25    Arizona Cardinals    13    $3

26    Atlanta Falcons    14    $3

27    Carolina Panthers    13    $3

28    Seattle Seahawks    11    $3

29    Detroit Lions    6    $3

30    New York Jets    10    $2

31    Jacksonville Jaguars    11    $2

32    Las Vegas Raiders    6    $3

AV — Auction values from FantasySharks.com, based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

Community Policy