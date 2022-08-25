Fantasy football draft cheat sheet: Top players for 2022, ranked by position

When drafting your fantasy football team, it's important to understand the relative depth at each position. Whether you're in a snake draft or a salary cap (or auction) format, having a cheat sheet with all players listed by position is an essential part of your draft prep.

Here's how the players stack up for the 2022 season in a point-per-reception scoring format, according to FantasySharks.com. Auction values (AV) are based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

Tip: Check out the auction values column to see how players at each position can be separated into tiers. Players with similar dollar values are often interchangeable in drafts, so be aware of where each tier ends and the next one begins.

QUARTERBACK

The NFL’s premier dual-threat quarterback, Buffalo's Josh Allen has finished as the fantasy QB1 each of the past two seasons. Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

Rk Player Tm Bye AV

1 Josh Allen BUF 7 $36

2 Patrick Mahomes KC 8 $35

3 Justin Herbert LAC 8 $21

4 Russell Wilson DEN 9 $20

5 Kyler Murray ARI 13 $20

6 Lamar Jackson BAL 10 $19

7 Aaron Rodgers GB 14 $20

8 Tom Brady TB 11 $18

9 Dak Prescott DAL 9 $18

10 Joe Burrow CIN 10 $17

11 Jalen Hurts PHI 7 $16

12 Derek Carr LV 6 $16

13 Kirk Cousins MIN 7 $16

14 Matthew Stafford LAR 7 $13

15 Ryan Tannehill TEN 6 $15

16 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 11 $11

17 Matt Ryan IND 14 $11

18 Jameis Winston NO 14 $10

19 Davis Mills HOU 6 $10

20 Mac Jones NE 10 $9

21 Trey Lance SF 9 $10

22 Carson Wentz WAS 14 $8

23 Justin Fields CHI 14 $8

24 Trevor Lawrence JAC 11 $7

25 Mitchell Trubisky PIT 9 $7

26 Baker Mayfield CAR 13 $8

27 Geno Smith SEA 11 $7

28 Daniel Jones NYG 9 $7

29 Drew Lock SEA 11 $7

30 Jared Goff DET 6 $7

31 Marcus Mariota ATL 14 $7

32 Zach Wilson NYJ 10 $6

33 Andy Dalton NO 14 $6

34 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 9 $4

35 Jacoby Brissett CLE 9 $3

36 Taylor Heinicke WAS 14 $3

37 Tyler Huntley BAL 10 $3

38 Deshaun Watson CLE 9 $3

39 Sam Darnold CAR 13 $1

40 Teddy Bridgewater MIA 11 $1

RUNNING BACK

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards last season, 552 more than runner-up Nick Chubb. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

Rk Player Tm Bye AV

1 Jonathan Taylor IND 14 $39

2 Austin Ekeler LAC 8 $35

3 Christian McCaffrey CAR 13 $35

4 Derrick Henry TEN 6 $35

5 Dalvin Cook MIN 7 $31

6 Nick Chubb CLE 9 $30

7 Najee Harris PIT 9 $29

8 Joe Mixon CIN 10 $27

9 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 $28

10 Saquon Barkley NYG 9 $27

11 Alvin Kamara NO 14 $27

12 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 9 $24

13 DAndre Swift DET 6 $26

14 Aaron Jones GB 14 $26

15 Leonard Fournette TB 11 $25

16 James Conner ARI 13 $25

17 Cam Akers LAR 7 $23

18 David Montgomery CHI 14 $25

19 Javonte Williams DEN 9 $21

20 Josh Jacobs LV 6 $21

21 Devin Singletary BUF 7 $22

22 Antonio Gibson WAS 14 $17

23 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 8 $17

24 Elijah Mitchell SF 9 $16

25 Travis Etienne JAC 11 $15

26 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 14 $12

27 Damien Harris NE 10 $12

28 J.K. Dobbins BAL 10 $12

29 Miles Sanders PHI 7 $11

30 Chase Edmonds MIA 11 $11

31 Kenneth Walker III SEA 11 $10

32 AJ Dillon GB 14 $10

33 Breece Hall NYJ 10 $11

34 Kareem Hunt CLE 9 $10

35 Marlon Mack HOU 6 $9

36 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 10 $8

37 Melvin Gordon DEN 9 $9

38 Tony Pollard DAL 9 $8

39 James Robinson JAC 11 $8

40 J.D. McKissic WAS 14 $8

41 Darrel Williams ARI 13 $7

42 Michael Carter NYJ 10 $7

43 Gus Edwards BAL 10 $6

44 Rex Burkhead HOU 6 $7

45 Kenneth Gainwell PHI 7 $6

46 Jerick McKinnon KC 8 $6

47 Nyheim Hines IND 14 $5

48 Jamaal Williams DET 6 $6

49 Alexander Mattison MIN 7 $5

50 Darrell Henderson LAR 7 $5

51 Dontrell Hilliard TEN 6 $5

52 Mark Ingram NO 14 $5

53 Sony Michel MIA 11 $4

54 D'Onta Foreman CAR 13 $4

55 Boston Scott PHI 7 $5

56 Myles Gaskin MIA 11 $4

57 Jeffery Wilson SF 9 $4

58 Rachaad White TB 11 $4

59 Chuba Hubbard CAR 13 $3

60 Mike Davis BAL 10 $3

61 Brandon Bolden LV 6 $3

62 Ronald Jones KC 8 $3

63 Ty Johnson NYJ 10 $3

64 Zack Moss BUF 7 $3

65 Raheem Mostert MIA 11 $2

66 Isaiah Spiller LAC 8 $2

67 Matt Breida NYG 9 $2

68 Samaje Perine CIN 10 $2

69 James Cook BUF 7 $2

70 D'Ernest Johnson CLE 9 $2

71 Brian Robinson WAS 14 $2

72 Tevin Coleman NYJ 10 $2

73 Khalil Herbert CHI 14 $1

74 Ameer Abdullah LV 6 $2

75 Justin Jackson DET 6 $1

76 Travis Homer SEA 11 $1

77 DeeJay Dallas SEA 11 $1

78 Salvon Ahmed MIA 11 $1

79 Kyle Juszczyk SF 9 $1

80 Giovani Bernard TB 11 $1

81 Trey Sermon SF 9 $1

82 Jaret Patterson WAS 14 $1

83 Ty Montgomery NE 10 $1

84 KeShawn Vaughn TB 11 $0

85 Zamir White LV 6 $1

86 Craig Reynolds DET 6 $0

87 Joshua Kelley LAC 8 $0

88 Damien Williams ATL 14 $0

89 JaMycal Hasty SF 9 $0

90 Michael Burton KC 8 $0

91 Demetric Felton CLE 9 $0

92 Benny Snell PIT 9 $0

93 Duke Johnson BUF 7 $0

94 Kene Nwangwu MIN 7 $0

95 Dare Ogunbowale HOU 6 $0

96 Eno Benjamin ARI 13 $0

97 Qadree Ollison ATL 14 $0

98 Phillip Lindsay IND 14 $0

99 Isiah Pacheco KC 8 $0

100 Lamical Perine NYJ 10 $0

WIDE RECEIVER

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the NFL with 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, and was named MVP of Super Bowl 56. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Rk Player Tm Bye AV

1 Cooper Kupp LAR 7 $34

2 Justin Jefferson MIN 7 $33

3 Davante Adams LV 6 $32

4 Deebo Samuel SF 9 $27

5 Tyreek Hill MIA 11 $25

6 JaMarr Chase CIN 10 $26

7 Stefon Diggs BUF 7 $25

8 Keenan Allen LAC 8 $25

9 CeeDee Lamb DAL 9 $24

10 Mike Evans TB 11 $23

11 Michael Pittman IND 14 $19

12 Diontae Johnson PIT 9 $21

13 Brandin Cooks HOU 6 $18

14 A.J. Brown PHI 7 $17

15 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 6 $16

16 Michael Thomas NO 14 $17

17 Jaylen Waddle MIA 11 $16

18 Darnell Mooney CHI 14 $16

19 Amari Cooper CLE 9 $18

20 DK Metcalf SEA 11 $15

21 Adam Thielen MIN 7 $17

22 Allen Robinson LAR 7 $15

23 Terry McLaurin WAS 14 $16

24 D.J. Moore CAR 13 $16

25 Mike Williams LAC 8 $17

26 Tee Higgins CIN 10 $14

27 Chris Godwin TB 11 $14

28 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC 8 $14

29 Gabriel Davis BUF 7 $13

30 D.J. Chark DET 6 $13

31 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 $13

32 Marquise Brown ARI 13 $12

33 Hunter Renfrow LV 6 $11

34 Courtland Sutton DEN 9 $11

35 DeVante Parker NE 10 $12

36 Allen Lazard GB 14 $11

37 Marvin Jones JAC 11 $10

38 Chase Claypool PIT 9 $11

39 Robert Woods TEN 6 $10

40 Corey Davis NYJ 10 $9

41 Rashod Bateman BAL 10 $10

42 Christian Kirk JAC 11 $9

43 Jerry Jeudy DEN 9 $9

44 Brandon Aiyuk SF 9 $8

45 Kendrick Bourne NE 10 $8

46 Drake London ATL 14 $9

47 Jakobi Meyers NE 10 $7

48 Mecole Hardman KC 8 $6

49 Michael Gallup DAL 9 $6

50 Tyler Boyd CIN 10 $7

51 Robbie Anderson CAR 13 $7

52 Christian Watson GB 14 $7

53 Bryan Edwards ATL 14 $7

54 DeAndre Hopkins ARI 13 $6

55 A.J. Green ARI 13 $6

56 Jarvis Landry NO 14 $5

57 Marquez Callaway NO 14 $5

58 Elijah Moore NYJ 10 $5

59 Kadarius Toney NYG 9 $4

60 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN 6 $4

61 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE 9 $4

62 Jalen Tolbert DAL 9 $4

63 Sterling Shepard NYG 9 $3

64 DeVonta Smith PHI 7 $4

65 Jamison Crowder BUF 7 $4

66 K.J. Osborn MIN 7 $4

67 Van Jefferson LAR 7 $3

68 Devin Duvernay BAL 10 $3

69 Russell Gage TB 11 $3

70 Parris Campbell IND 14 $3

71 Byron Pringle CHI 14 $3

72 Chris Olave NO 14 $3

73 Zay Jones JAC 11 $2

74 TreQuan Smith NO 14 $3

75 Kenny Golladay NYG 9 $2

76 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL 14 $2

77 Rondale Moore ARI 13 $1

78 Julio Jones TB 11 $2

79 KJ Hamler DEN 9 $2

80 Braxton Berrios NYJ 10 $2

81 Nico Collins HOU 6 $2

82 Quez Watkins PHI 7 $2

83 Curtis Samuel WAS 14 $2

84 George Pickens PIT 9 $1

85 Laviska Shenault JAC 11 $1

86 Deonte Harty NO 14 $1

87 Josh Palmer LAC 8 $1

88 Jahan Dotson WAS 14 $1

89 Khalil Shakir BUF 7 $2

90 Sammy Watkins GB 14 $1

91 Jauan Jennings SF 9 $1

92 Kalif Raymond DET 6 $1

93 Cedrick Wilson MIA 11 $1

94 Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC 8 $1

95 Jalen Guyton LAC 8 $0

96 Laquon Treadwell JAC 11 $0

97 Skyy Moore KC 8 $0

98 Alec Pierce IND 14 $0

99 Garrett Wilson NYJ 10 $0

100 Freddie Swain SEA 11 $0

TIGHT END

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs had been the No. 1 fantasy tight end for five consecutive seasons before being bumped to No. 2 last year by the Ravens' Mark Andrews. Jamie Sabau, USA TODAY Sports

Rk Player Tm Bye AV

1 Travis Kelce KC 8 $23

2 Mark Andrews BAL 10 $21

3 Darren Waller LV 6 $16

4 Dalton Schultz DAL 9 $14

5 George Kittle SF 9 $13

6 Dallas Goedert PHI 7 $12

7 Kyle Pitts ATL 14 $8

8 T.J. Hockenson DET 6 $8

9 Mike Gesicki MIA 11 $8

10 Zach Ertz ARI 13 $8

11 Noah Fant SEA 11 $8

12 Dawson Knox BUF 7 $7

13 David Njoku CLE 9 $8

14 Cameron Brate TB 11 $7

15 Taysom Hill NO 14 $5

16 Hunter Henry NE 10 $6

17 Hayden Hurst CIN 10 $6

18 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN 9 $6

19 Gerald Everett LAC 8 $6

20 Logan Thomas WAS 14 $5

21 Pat Freiermuth PIT 9 $5

22 Irv Smith Jr. MIN 7 $5

23 Cole Kmet CHI 14 $5

24 Tyler Higbee LAR 7 $5

25 Robert Tonyan GB 14 $5

26 Daniel Bellinger NYG 9 $5

27 Adam Trautman NO 14 $4

28 Evan Engram JAC 11 $4

29 Austin Hooper TEN 6 $3

30 Brevin Jordan HOU 6 $3

31 Tyler Conklin NYJ 10 $3

32 C.J. Uzomah NYJ 10 $3

33 Mo Alie-Cox IND 14 $3

34 Anthony Firkser ATL 14 $3

35 Foster Moreau LV 6 $3

36 Harrison Bryant CLE 9 $2

37 Durham Smythe MIA 11 $2

38 Zach Gentry PIT 9 $3

39 Dan Arnold JAC 11 $2

40 Ryan Griffin CHI 14 $2

41 Geoff Swaim TEN 6 $2

42 Jonnu Smith NE 10 $2

43 Donald Parham LAC 8 $2

44 Will Dissly SEA 11 $2

45 Kyle Rudolph TB 11 $1

46 Greg Dulcich DEN 9 $1

47 Maxx Williams ARI 13 $1

48 John Bates WAS 14 $1

49 Marcedes Lewis GB 14 $1

50 Pharaoh Brown HOU 6 $1

KICKER

No one attempted or made more field goals last season than the Raiders' Daniel Carlson. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Rk Player Tm Bye AV

1 Daniel Carlson LV 6 $6

2 Matt Gay LAR 7 $4

3 Evan McPherson CIN 10 $4

4 Justin Tucker BAL 10 $4

5 Tyler Bass BUF 7 $4

6 Nick Folk NE 10 $4

7 Ryan Succop TB 11 $4

8 Younghoe Koo ATL 14 $3

9 Harrison Butker KC 8 $3

10 Dustin Hopkins LAC 8 $2

11 Chris Boswell PIT 9 $2

12 Brett Maher DAL 9 $2

13 Rodrigo Blankenship IND 14 $2

14 Cairo Santos CHI 14 $2

15 Robbie Gould SF 9 $2

16 Greg Joseph MIN 7 $2

17 Riley Patterson DET 6 $2

18 Jason Sanders MIA 11 $2

19 Jason Myers SEA 11 $2

20 Joey Slye WAS 14 $2

21 Matt Prater ARI 13 $2

22 Randy Bullock TEN 6 $2

23 Jake Elliott PHI 7 $2

24 Wil Lutz NO 14 $1

25 Graham Gano NYG 9 $2

26 Brandon McManus DEN 9 $1

27 Zane Gonzalez CAR 13 $1

28 Kaimi Fairbairn HOU 6 $1

29 Greg Zuerlein NYJ 10 $1

30 Mason Crosby GB 14 $1

31 Cade York CLE 9 $1

32 James McCourt JAC 11 $1

33 Austin Seibert DET 6 $1

34 Quinn Nordin NE 10 $0

35 Tristan Vizcaino NE 10 $0

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Led by defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys topped all defenses in fantasy points in 2021. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Rk Team Bye AV

1 Los Angeles Rams 7 $6

2 Buffalo Bills 7 $11

3 Dallas Cowboys 9 $5

4 San Francisco 49ers 9 $6

5 Tennessee Titans 6 $4

6 Minnesota Vikings 7 $5

7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 $6

8 New England Patriots 10 $6

9 New Orleans Saints 14 $6

10 Green Bay Packers 14 $4

11 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 $4

12 Miami Dolphins 11 $4

13 Philadelphia Eagles 7 $6

14 Kansas City Chiefs 8 $5

15 Indianapolis Colts 14 $4

16 Cleveland Browns 9 $4

17 Los Angeles Chargers 8 $4

18 Cincinnati Bengals 10 $4

19 Washington Commanders 14 $4

20 Chicago Bears 14 $4

21 Houston Texans 6 $3

22 Baltimore Ravens 10 $5

23 New York Giants 9 $3

24 Denver Broncos 9 $5

25 Arizona Cardinals 13 $3

26 Atlanta Falcons 14 $3

27 Carolina Panthers 13 $3

28 Seattle Seahawks 11 $3

29 Detroit Lions 6 $3

30 New York Jets 10 $2

31 Jacksonville Jaguars 11 $2

32 Las Vegas Raiders 6 $3

AV — Auction values from FantasySharks.com, based on 12 teams and a $200 cap.

