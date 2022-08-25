ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make easy and delicious breakfast burritos to save time in the morning

By Joe Difazio, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

When you have a busy week coming up and want to save time in the morning, making breakfast ahead of time can be a simple and easy way to relieve stress for you or your family. Breakfast burritos are a great and easy meal that you can cook once and eat for an entire week. You could also freeze the burritos and have them ready to go whenever you need them.

Preparation

Start by thinking up what kind of burritos you want. The possibilities are endless. The main three ingredients you need are burrito tortillas, eggs and cheese. You can go any direction you want with cheese, but shredded cheddar or Mexican blends work great and make the process even faster. You can add whatever other ingredients you want, whether it's bacon, hash browns or vegan sausage. Plan for about one to two scrambled eggs per burrito.

Start cooking

Start by taking your eggs and beating them in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to the eggs. If you want to make them a little fluffier, you can also add a splash of milk. While you're beating your eggs, preheat a skillet adding butter, olive oil or nonstick spray to prevent the eggs from sticking.

Pour the egg mixture into the skillet with the heat on low. Don't touch the eggs for about 30 seconds or so, and then you can stir the eggs for even cooking. You can cook the eggs to your preferred texture, whether you like them runnier or more solid, but the eggs should be done in less than five minutes.

While the eggs are cooking, you can heat the tortillas in a pan, skillet or even just hold them right above a stove burner with a set of tongs. You want each one slightly browned.

Once the eggs are done, you can add the scramble to the middle of each of your assembled tortillas. Top with cheese and any meat, cooked vegetable and seasoning you want and then roll them into burritos. To make it easier to roll, you can fold in three sides of the tortilla and roll from the unrolled side toward the other three sides.

Storage

After assembling the burritos, you can eat them right away or wrap each in tin foil. You can put them in the fridge and use them throughout the week by reheating them in the oven or microwave. (Be sure to take them out of the tinfoil before reheating in the microwave!)

In a microwave, it usually takes between two and four minutes on high to reheat a burrito. In an oven, it should take about 15 minutes at 350 degrees, keeping the burrito in the shell.

You can also freeze the tinfoil-wrapped burritos, which should be good for about a month.

