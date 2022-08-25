Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | What drives Lexington’s violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Close to half of Lexington’s homicides in a five-year period were either confirmed or likely to involve members of gangs or other street “groups,” according to a detailed analysis of Lexington violence. The National Network for Safe Communities (NNSC) worked with Lexington police...
WKYT 27
Man facing charges in connection with Lexington crash that killed two people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Lexington. The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington, near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV and a pickup...
WUKY
String of weekend shootings in Lexington again puts crime issue front and center
It's becoming an all-too-familiar pattern — new incidents of violence take the spotlight, leading to renewed calls for a fresh look at programs used in other cities and pressure on city leaders to defend the current anti-violence strategies. The latest string of shootings took place on Saturday, wounding a...
foxlexington.com
1 man arrested in connection to Linden Walk homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made an arrest in the death investigation of Ashley Stamper. Yovany Chaple-Chalita, 46, was arrested on Saturday and charged with:. Murder/domestic-violence. Tampering with physical evidence. At around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 17, officers responded to the 300 block of Linden Walk...
Fox 19
Man arrested following deadly Boone County shooting
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened in Boone County Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence around 12:15 a.m. for the shooting.
foxlexington.com
Scott County sheriffs catch, arrest man after fleeing
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The man in question has been located and arrested. Montel Castle of Knoxville, Tenn. was located at a Sadieville Loves Truck Stop on charges stemming from a pursuit on Saturday, according to Scott County sheriffs. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate 3 separate shootings, 9 total shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police continue to investigate three separate shootings on Saturday. At around 1:48 a.m., police officers were called to Wild Health Field where there were reportedly shots fired during a private event taking place. Two females were found with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings upon arrival.
WKYT 27
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning.
WKYT 27
Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington. Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
WKYT 27
Lex Police investigate, Chief Weathers addresses three separate shootings early Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
WKYT 27
I-64 in Mt. Sterling back open after two separate crashes
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of westbound I-64 in Montgomery County was shut down Monday afternoon because of two separate crashes, it’s now back open. We’re told the crashes were between exit 110 and mile marker 112. The first crash involved a personal vehicle and a semi,...
1 man dead, another arrested after early morning Florence shooting
Just after midnight Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence for reports of a shooting.
foxlexington.com
Georgetown police warn of ecstasy disguised as kid’s vitamins
Police in Georgetown are warning the community of ecstasy pills disguised as children's vitamins circulating the area. The announcement regarding the pills was made after officers seized a batch during a recent traffic stop.
foxlexington.com
Frankfort police asking for donations of old cell phones
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Frankfort Police Department is asking for donations of old cell phones. The recently launched program, given the name “Frankfort Connects”, aims to provide cell phones to the city’s most vulnerable populations. “It is a program to work with victims of...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting outside Fayette Mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting outside of Lexington’s Fayette Mall. Police told FOX 56 News, that around 4:30 p.m. people in two cars appeared to be shooting at each other outside Dick’s Sporting Goods. Witnesses saw a car...
foxlexington.com
Lexington Legends double-header canceled after shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple people were shot just before 2 a.m. on Saturday at Wild Health Field. During a private event, two females were found with gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings upon arrival. In light of the shooting that took place, Legends management canceled the doubleheader...
foxlexington.com
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
A death investigation began Monday after a body was found in a shed in Richmond. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56, that a man's body was found in an outbuilding on Fifth Street.
WTVQ
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Berea on Monday. The Madison County coroner said the woman was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot. She was identified by the coroner as 83-year-old Shirley Gilpin. The woman was taken...
