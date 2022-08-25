Read full article on original website
‘Big Brother 24’ Made the Rare Move Breaking the Fourth Wall With a Producer
Jasmine Davis talks to a 'Big Brother 24' producer to get help to solve a mystery.
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Rachel’s Contestant Reportedly Self-Eliminates After Fantasy Suites
Reality Steve's spoilers reveal one of Rachel Recchia's men doesn't have the same feelings for her as she does for him. Here's who it is.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: The Leftovers Pulled off Another Blindside at the POV Meeting
Was the Power of Veto used during week five of 'Big Brother 24'? Read on for an account of what happened at the POV meeting.
‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury
Kyle Capener asks Alyssa Snider a tough question about staying in the 'Big Brother 24' house or going to jury.
'Big Brother 23's Derek and Claire Will Compete on 'The Amazing Race' Season 34
When it comes to Big Brother, fans are always advised to "expect the unexpected"; however, we don't think viewers could've anticipated a romance between Season 23 houseguests Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss. The two hardly interacted during the game, but it seems that sparks flew when they both headed to the jury house.
90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Isn't Even Over Yet, And One Star Is Already Claiming Scenes Were Faked
A cast member from 90 Day Fiancé's latest season is claiming a noteworthy scene was actually faked.
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick and Thaís, Kara and Guillermo Reveal They're Expecting!
The 90 Day Fiancé universe is growing! Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone -- whose love stories were documented during season 9 -- are both expecting their first children. Both couples are set to welcome their children in November. Kara and Guillermo, who...
Julie Chen Moonves explains why Kyle's Big Brother betrayal 'bothers' her
Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in Terrance's sudden emergence, Kyle turning on the Leftovers, Turner picking a side, and the possible return of the split house twist. (Also read our exit interviews with Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin.)
‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Shuts Down Fan Comments After Claims of Being ‘Driven Apart’
A star of TLC's 'Welcome to Plathville' spoke out against being 'driven apart' on Instagram and called for family unity.
Why 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Bombshell Made Emily And Kobe Seem Really Ungrateful
Emily and Kobe's latest 90 Day Fiancé episode made it seem like they're really ungrateful.
‘Jeopardy!’: Upcoming Season Will Reportedly Do Away With One Significant Feature
Jeopardy! fans have endured many changes to the beloved show over the past few years. The unfortunate death of long-time host Alex Trebek marked the eventual announcement of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as co-hosts. However, Season 39 brings new changes to the show, as well. Since live tapings of...
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
Bachelor Nation slams 'Bachelorette' host for not being honest about contestant getting COVID-19
On Monday's The Bachelorette, one of Gabby Windey's men, Logan Palmer, tested positive for COVID-19 after the group date earlier in the day, but ahead of the cocktail party, which was ultimately canceled. Host Jesse Palmer delivered the news to Gabby, but he didn't quite tell the guys the whole truth, which had Bachelor Nation a little up in arms.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Warn Janelle Brown to ‘Run’ as Marriage to Kody Brown Appears to go Downhill in Season 17
'Sister Wives' fans are warning Janelle Brown to 'run' from her marriage to Kody Brown after season 17 outburst.
Say Goodbye to Dr. Britt Westbourne: Kelly Thiebaud Will Leave ‘General Hospital’ to Join ‘Station 19’ Season 6
From the hospital to the fire station: it appears that General Hospital’s favorite villain, Kelly Thiebaud, will be saying goodbye to the ABC drama in the next few months as she returns to her role in the sixth season of Station 19. Thiebaud, who plays Dr. Britt Westbourne, has...
Yve's Rep Gives Update on '90 Day Fiancé' Star Amid Drama with Mohamed
"90 Day Fiancé" couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been at the center of major drama following the Season 9 Tell All on TLC.
