Health officials react to suspension of at-home Covid tests
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the start of the year, the free, at-home Covid-19 testing program has provided more than 16 free tests per household in the United States via the postal service. Now, that program is facing suspension due to a lack of federal funding. According to the CDC...
September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia. National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create...
WVDOH awards 15 construction contracts, several in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded 15 construction contacts for projects around the state, several of which are in north-central West Virginia. Six of the 15 construction contacts take place across our region. The following were awarded to north-central West Virginia counties:. A. Merante...
W.Va. Board of Education member resigns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Board of Education member Miller Hall has resigned, according to Gov. Jim Justice. Gov. Jim Justice announced Hall’s resignation Monday during a virtual press briefing. Hall and his wife are moving to be closer to their grandchildren, officials say. Hall was Board of...
AAA: Gas prices in West Virginia lower than national average
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia continue to fall, but the price of diesel fuel has stabilized in the last week, according to AAA. The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.80, 8 cents less than last week’s average of $3.881. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.37.
West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 29, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This weekend was hot and nice, with highs in the upper-80s and sunny skies yesterday. Today will continue that trend, but a cold front will bring rain into WV as we conclude August. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with clouds increasing during the afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may pop-up in the mountains, but most of our region stays dry. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and mid-80s in the mountains, feeling slightly warmer because of the humidity. So make sure to take precautions against the heat. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms forming west of our region and pushing in at times. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Tomorrow, a cold front and upper-level trough push in from out west, bringing a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and early-afternoon hours, which could impact your commute. A second line of rain then pushes in during the evening hours, leaving before midnight. By the time the rain leaves, expect about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in many areas. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in some areas. Overall, expect average temperatures and stormy conditions at times. After tomorrow night, the cold front leaves, and a high-pressure system pushes in from out west, bringing dry, stable air to West Virginia. So the rest of the workweek will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low-80s, seasonable for this time of year. Over the weekend, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop up, but besides that, skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will reach the low-80s. In short, today will be hot and sunny, tomorrow will be stormy at times, and we’re starting September with sunny, seasonable conditions.
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | August 28, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! Today was a real scorcher, with many lowland temperatures into the low 90s with heat indices up into the mid to upper 90s. East of I-79, convective rain showers did form, but with the loss of daytime heating, those showers have started to dissipate. Clouds that formed along those showers will also diminish over the coming hours. Monday morning low temperatures will keep the warm trend going, as we won’t really be falling any lower than the mid/upper 60s, some towns potentially staying in the low 70s. Highs tomorrow will look very similar to today’s, with little relief from any rain; only very few mountain showers in the afternoon/early evening are possible. Our next big chance of rain comes past midnight heading into Tuesday morning, when the first round of showers and storms pushing off a cold front enters West Virginia. There will be a few rounds of storms throughout the day, with the strongest round likely coming in the late morning/early afternoon and subsequent rounds later in the evening weakening in intensity. None of the storms are expected to be very severe, but rain could get heavy at times. These storms will keep temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s, but humidity will still be high, so Tuesday will be muggy. The cold front will cross over us Tuesday night, and once it does, humidity will decrease for the remainder of the week, and sunshine will be abundant once again all the way through next weekend.
