BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This weekend was hot and nice, with highs in the upper-80s and sunny skies yesterday. Today will continue that trend, but a cold front will bring rain into WV as we conclude August. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with clouds increasing during the afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may pop-up in the mountains, but most of our region stays dry. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s in the lowlands and mid-80s in the mountains, feeling slightly warmer because of the humidity. So make sure to take precautions against the heat. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms forming west of our region and pushing in at times. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Tomorrow, a cold front and upper-level trough push in from out west, bringing a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and early-afternoon hours, which could impact your commute. A second line of rain then pushes in during the evening hours, leaving before midnight. By the time the rain leaves, expect about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in many areas. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in some areas. Overall, expect average temperatures and stormy conditions at times. After tomorrow night, the cold front leaves, and a high-pressure system pushes in from out west, bringing dry, stable air to West Virginia. So the rest of the workweek will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low-80s, seasonable for this time of year. Over the weekend, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop up, but besides that, skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will reach the low-80s. In short, today will be hot and sunny, tomorrow will be stormy at times, and we’re starting September with sunny, seasonable conditions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO