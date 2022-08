The San Francisco Giants did not list Evan Longoria (hamstring) in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria was pulled from Sunday night's game after suffering a hamstring injury, and will take Monday off before testing it out again tomorrow. It's unclear whether he'll need a stint on the IL. Tommy La Stella will join the lineup as the designated hitter and will bat leadoff while Wilmer Flores covers third base for Longoria.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO