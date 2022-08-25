ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Tulsa

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's postgame press conferences typically have an overriding theme to them -- he wants to look at the game film. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach did just that Sunday. He saw exactly what you did during the Cowboys' lopsided 38-6 setback at Illinois. The passing game reached an...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne

Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow

Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!

The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Jayden Clemons ‘kept on boxing’ to earn back-up QB role

LARAMIE -- The only thing repeated more on social media by fans last weekend than "When does basketball season start?" were those openly wondering why Evan Svoboda wasn't listed as Wyoming's back-up quarterback. There's a perfectly good explanation for that -- Jayden Clemons won the job. "You know what, Jayden,...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND

Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie

The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.

We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Best Fall Desserts – That Goes Beyond Pumpkin Spice

Hey Laramie, with Starbucks releasing their Pumpkin Spiced Latte earlier this week, it is official that the Fall or "Pumpkin Spice" Season is back. But don't you think Fall is just more than Pumpkin Spice Latte? Let's "spice things up" and go beyond Pumpkin Spice Latte for desserts. Here are...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

