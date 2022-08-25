Read full article on original website
Related
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Tulsa
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's postgame press conferences typically have an overriding theme to them -- he wants to look at the game film. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach did just that Sunday. He saw exactly what you did during the Cowboys' lopsided 38-6 setback at Illinois. The passing game reached an...
Wyoming High School Tennis Scoreboard: Aug. 30 – Sept. 3, 2022
There is plenty of play happening as we reach the midway point in the high school tennis season. All schedules are subject to change. Campbell County at Rapid City Stevens, SD (girls only) - missing scores; no results reported. Campbell County at Rapid City Central, SD (girls only) - missing...
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow
Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
Don’t pin Pokes’ passing woes strictly on Andrew Peasley
LARAMIE -- The final stat line left little to be desired. Andrew Peasley completed just five of his 20 pass attempts in a 38-6 loss to Illinois last Saturday in Champaign. He threw for a grand total of 30 yards and added an under-thrown interception in the third quarter. It...
Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!
The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
Jayden Clemons ‘kept on boxing’ to earn back-up QB role
LARAMIE -- The only thing repeated more on social media by fans last weekend than "When does basketball season start?" were those openly wondering why Evan Svoboda wasn't listed as Wyoming's back-up quarterback. There's a perfectly good explanation for that -- Jayden Clemons won the job. "You know what, Jayden,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND
Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
Tackle Hunger Food Drive is Back!
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger. When you go to the football game this September 3rd in Laramie, it is encouraged for you to bring nonperishable food items to the game. There will be designated location sites at the indoor practice facility or tailgate parking lot near gate 6 for you to drop them off! You can also purchase a food bag from Ridley’s Family Markets at their booth in the indoor practice facility to donate. Last year, nearly 4,000 meals were donated at the University of Wyoming football home opener.
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie
The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
Dog-Gone! Dogtoberfest Is Coming Back To Cheyenne In September.
We're rounding the corner from August and making our way into September. I'm not sure why Green Day hates September so much, you know, "Wake Me Up When September Ends". I mean, it's probably one of my most favorite months out of the year. For one thing, Oktoberfest happens during the wonderful month, secondly, football is back, and third, it's the month we hit fall!
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
Best Fall Desserts – That Goes Beyond Pumpkin Spice
Hey Laramie, with Starbucks releasing their Pumpkin Spiced Latte earlier this week, it is official that the Fall or "Pumpkin Spice" Season is back. But don't you think Fall is just more than Pumpkin Spice Latte? Let's "spice things up" and go beyond Pumpkin Spice Latte for desserts. Here are...
Fore! Divots And Drivers Returns To Cheyenne For It’s 3rd Year
Dust off your clubs, get some stretching in, and grab your favorite golf pals, Divots and Drivers is returning for 2022! It's your chance to strut your stuff, drive around in a golf cart and show out, you know, what you normally do on the weekends during the summer. This time, though, it's for a good cause.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
996
Followers
4K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0