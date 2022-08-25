ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

J.P. Crawford sitting for Seattle on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Crawford will move to the bench on Sunday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup

New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Brett Baty starting for Mets Sunday afternoon

New York Mets infeilder Brett Baty is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Baty for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home rusn, 0.3...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
numberfire.com

Austin Slater out of Giants' Monday lineup

San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Monday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Slater will rest against his intrastate competition after Mike Yastrzemski was moved to center field and Luis Gonzalez was positioned in right. Per Baseball Savant on 164 batted balls this season, Slater has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill sitting versus Braves Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Tyler O'Neill in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. O'Neill will sit out Sunday's game against the Braves while Dylan Carlson starts in centerfield and bats seventh. O'Neill is projected to make 93 more plate appearances this season, with 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Seattle on Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll takes over right field for Arizona on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carroll will make his MLB debut after Daulton Varsho was benched in Arizona. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's lefty Ranger Suarez, Carroll's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh puts Tyler Heineman at catcher Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Tyler Heineman as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heineman will handle catching duties and bat ninth Monday while Jason Delay sits. Heineman has averaged 4.3 fantasy points per game so far this season and has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Joey Bart catching for San Francisco Monday

The San Francisco Giants will start Joey Bart at catcher for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart will handle the dish and bat ninth for the Giants Monday while Austin Wynns takes a seat. Our models project Bart, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, for 7.5 fantasy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Gonzalez in right field for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gonzalez will man right field after Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to center and Austin Slater was rested. In a matchup versus Padres' right-hander Mike Clevinger, our models project Gonzalez to score 7.1 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Arizona's Carson Kelly leading off on Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is starting in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelly will catch on Monday night after Cooper Hummel was benched against Phillies' lefty Ranger Suarez. numberFire's models project Kelly to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday

New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy