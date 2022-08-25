Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees Bring Veteran Reliever Back on Minor League Deal
Remember Chasen Shreve? He's back.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Kolten Wong in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is starting Saturday in the teams' game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Wong for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.9...
numberfire.com
Garrett Mitchell making majors debut with Brewers Sunday
Garrett Mitchell will make the first start of his majors career with the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield for Sunday's game while Tyrone Taylor takes the afternoon off. Mitchell was batting .343 with a .901 OPS through 73...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater out of Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Monday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Slater will rest against his intrastate competition after Mike Yastrzemski was moved to center field and Luis Gonzalez was positioned in right. Per Baseball Savant on 164 batted balls this season, Slater has...
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Will Smith sitting versus Marlins Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not include Will Smith in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Smith will catch a breather Sunday while Austin Barnes starts at catcher and bats ninth against the Marlins. Our models project Smith for 139 more plate appearances this season, with 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll takes over right field for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carroll will make his MLB debut after Daulton Varsho was benched in Arizona. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's lefty Ranger Suarez, Carroll's FanDuel salary stands at $2,500.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Orioles Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles will start Robinson Chirinos at catcher for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while Adley Rutschman moves to designated hitter, Cedric Mullins takes over in centerfield, and Ryan McKenna hits the bench. Our models project Chirinos, who has...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh puts Tyler Heineman at catcher Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Tyler Heineman as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Heineman will handle catching duties and bat ninth Monday while Jason Delay sits. Heineman has averaged 4.3 fantasy points per game so far this season and has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for San Francisco Monday
The San Francisco Giants will start Joey Bart at catcher for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart will handle the dish and bat ninth for the Giants Monday while Austin Wynns takes a seat. Our models project Bart, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, for 7.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez in right field for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Monday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gonzalez will man right field after Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to center and Austin Slater was rested. In a matchup versus Padres' right-hander Mike Clevinger, our models project Gonzalez to score 7.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Carson Kelly leading off on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is starting in Monday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelly will catch on Monday night after Cooper Hummel was benched against Phillies' lefty Ranger Suarez. numberFire's models project Kelly to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria (hamstring) not in Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not list Evan Longoria (hamstring) in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria was pulled from Sunday night's game after suffering a hamstring injury, and will take Monday off before testing it out again tomorrow. It's unclear whether he'll need a stint on the IL. Tommy La Stella will join the lineup as the designated hitter and will bat leadoff while Wilmer Flores covers third base for Longoria.
Comments / 0