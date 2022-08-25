In an effort to find their forever homes, MySA and San Antonio Pets Alive! have partnered together to do a weekly series highlighting a different long-stay animal in SAPA!’s care. These friendly furries have been in the system for more than 200 days and we want to give them more exposure and boost their chances at possible adoption. Every week we’ll shine a spotlight on a different friend with the idea of giving them a short, fun (entirely fictional) back story in the hope more people adopt these cute and wonderful creatures.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO