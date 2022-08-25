Read full article on original website
Related
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Iowa Man Stabs Cat, “God Told Me To Do it”
I'm a Christian. I believe in divine intervention. Crazy, beautiful, miraculous things happen in this world, and sometimes, there's no logical explanation for it all. I also believe that drugs make people do and say really stupid, awful things from time to time. This time around, I'm definitely going with the latter as the explanation.
ktvo.com
Semi carrying pigs overturns in Ottumwa Monday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A tractor-trailer loaded with pigs tipped over on a busy roundabout Monday afternoon in Ottumwa. Around 12 p.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the crash on the Highway 34-63 roundabout. When KTVO arrived on scene, the traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
msn.com
Missing Iowan Jade Colvin's story to be featured on Investigation Discovery TV show
Jade Colvin of Ames, who has been listed as missing since at least 2017, is set to be featured Wednesday on "In Pursuit with John Walsh," a show on the Investigation Discovery TV network that partners with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to try to find missing people.
ktvo.com
Dive team discovers stolen vehicle in their search for missing Albia man
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An unexpected discovery was made Friday evening in the search for missing Albia man, Harry Milligan, who went missing 38 years ago. He was was last seen leaving the library in downtown Albia on July 1, 1984. Mark Milligan has been searching for his missing older brother and missing car ever since.
A Des Moines metro book ban update
No book ban requests have been made in Des Moines and the metro’s four other largest public school districts since at least February, school officials from each district told Axios last week.That includes Ankeny, West Des Moines, Waukee and Urbandale. Why it matters: Efforts to remove books is part of a larger cultural war that has been playing out in schools across the nation, Axios’ Russell Contreras reported in January.The recent reprieve in local requests is an indication that content controversies have settled down — at least for now. Catch up fast: About a half dozen or so books have...
RELATED PEOPLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man stabbed cat to death
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man stabbed a cat to death after he said God spoke to him and told him to do it, according to police. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Allessi is charged with animal abuse. The crime was allegedly committed on June 3. According to...
Boy shot in Des Moines, expected to survive his injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was shot in Des Moines late Sunday night, according to police. He was rushed to a hospital from an Indianola Avenue apartment complex, but is expected to survive. WHO 13 cameras witnessed paramedics rushing the boy to the hospital from the Park Ridge Apartments at approximately 9:15 p.m. However, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
bleedingheartland.com
Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
iheart.com
Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS
(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
iheart.com
Thousands To Package Meals In Des Moines This Week
(Des Moines, IA) -- Nearly 10-thousand people are expected to volunteer this week for Meals from the Heartland. The non-profit organization's 15th Annual Hunger Fight is this week at Hy-Vee Hall, downtown Des Moines. Things get started Tuesday at 5 p.m. when employees of nine local companies will compete in...
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines
When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
KCCI.com
Police: 17-year-old shot on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Sunday after a shooting on Des Moines' south side. Police told KCCI the shooting stemmed from a fight that occurred in the 800 block of Philip Street. According to police, one vehicle blocked another vehicle. A 17-year-old, armed...
A Real-Life Fast & Furious Unfolded Sunday in Des Moines [PHOTOS]
*The car shown above is a stock photo and is not one involved in this story. There was no Vin Diesel, but amazingly, there were also no injuries reported. According to the Des Moines Police Department on their Facebook page, two hit-and-run drivers left a "block-long trail of destruction" and while, amazingly, no injuries have been reported, there has been at least one family displaced.
KCCI.com
Street racing crash scene spans an entire block, causes thousands of dollars in damage
DES MOINES, Iowa — A quiet Sunday morning turned into chaos when street racers lost control of their cars and crashed into homes on East 14th Street between Guthrie and Thompson Avenues. "It sounded like a great big huge rumble of thunder," said Donna Ludlow, whose home was damaged...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1