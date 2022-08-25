No book ban requests have been made in Des Moines and the metro’s four other largest public school districts since at least February, school officials from each district told Axios last week.That includes Ankeny, West Des Moines, Waukee and Urbandale. Why it matters: Efforts to remove books is part of a larger cultural war that has been playing out in schools across the nation, Axios’ Russell Contreras reported in January.The recent reprieve in local requests is an indication that content controversies have settled down — at least for now. Catch up fast: About a half dozen or so books have...

