Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/29: Green and gray

This week’s new mystery photo might prove to be a little tough. It was snapped in Charleston, but what and where is it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 4th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

6 downtown Charleston cafes to frequent while studying

For students, summer break has come to an end and school is back in session, which means hitting the books, turning on those screens and putting pen to paper. Sometimes studying or doing homework at home can be less than motivating, though. Maybe you’ve got a roommate who doesn’t know how to use their inside voice or a pet who wants all of your attention.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina

As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

National scholars to headline Stono Rebellion conference

Two nationally known scholars will lead the list of speakers during the 7th national Slave Dwelling Project Conference on Sept. 8-10 at the College of Charleston. The conference, themed The Stono Rebellion and the Atlantic Word, will offer an in-depth look at the 1739 rebellion, the largest and deadliest revolt by enslaved people in colonial British North America. The revolt erupted along the Stono River near present-day Caw Caw Interpretive Center south of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00

Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville woman warns about scam circulating on Facebook

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A local woman is warning others about scammers trying to get personal information and money from Facebook users using a fake government program. The woman, Tammy, said what really hooked her is the scammers impersonated one of her family member’s Facebook profiles when they reached out. “People, especially the elderly — […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tecklenburg to lead trade, culture talks with Barbados

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will lead a local business group to Barbados in October for talks on trade, cultural exchanges and climate change. Last year, the Caribbean nation with deep historical ties to Charleston cut its remaining governing links with England. At least 75 people are expected to travel with...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston chef’s dinner series to celebrate legacy of influential Black caterers

Kevin Mitchell has for years been exploring the stories of formerly enslaved and freed Black chefs from Charleston’s past whose culinary accomplishments are still influencing the city’s present. Mitchell’s upcoming Celebration of Black Caterers Dinner will focus on four important Charleston cooks: Eliza Seymour Lee, George S. Johnston,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love

Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley

UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.  Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WBTW News13

Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.  Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.  An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   The pilot briefly held the […]
CHARLESTON, SC

