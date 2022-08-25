Read full article on original website
Ewan McGregor seemingly hits back at Mark Ruffalo assertion that Star Wars creates 'same version' each time by suggesting he's not interested in joining the MCU
There appears to be a bit of friendly rivalry brewing about which Disney universe is better: the world of Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And it's seemingly being sparked by a couple of players on each side of the Disney sphere: Ewan McGregor and Mark Ruffalo. McGregor,...
ComicBook
Jack Quaid Hopes to be Rare Star Trek Actor That Also Appears in Star Wars
Though the rivalry between Star Trek and Star Wars isn't quite what it once was decades ago, the fact that both franchises are probably at their biggest points in terms of overall output is good for everyone, especially actors. Though The Boys star Jack Quaid mostly just lends his voice to Trek, playing the part of Brad Boimler in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, he'll make his live-action debut on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taking part in a crossover between the two shows. Speaking in a new interview Quaid has ambitions for making the live-action leap to another galaxy far, far away too.
EW.com
Diego Luna on returning to Star Wars with Andor: 'This story matters'
There's a line in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that Diego Luna has been thinking about for years. It's a brief moment about halfway through the film, as Luna's Rebel spy Cassian Andor trades barbs with Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso. At one point, Jyn questions his motivations for joining the Rebel cause, arguing that he could never understand her own sacrifice and loss. As Cassian turns toward her, he's nearly shaking with rage. "I've been in this fight since I was 6 years old," he spits. "You're not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it."
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
EW.com
Michael K. Williams pushed for more intimate gay scenes for Omar on The Wire: 'We should go all in'
Back in 2002, Michael K. Williams made waves with his portrayal of openly gay stickup man Omar Little on HBO's gritty, Emmy-winning crime drama The Wire. However, his new posthumous memoir, Scenes From My Life, reveals that the late actor advocated for more intimate scenes between Omar and his boyfriend, Brandon, while filming the critically acclaimed series.
‘She-Hulk’ Writer Reveals 1 Major Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Use
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
EW.com
Chris Rock has already turned down hosting the 2023 Oscars following Will Smith slap
Chris Rock will not be returning to the Oscars stage in 2023. While performing in Phoenix on his sold-out stand-up tour, Rock told the audience that the Academy had asked him to sign on as a host for the 2023 ceremony, which he declined, according to the Arizona Republic. The...
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
EW.com
The Bachelorette recap: A mishmash of a Men Tell All episode
Well, that was... certainly two hours of television, rose lovers. This week on The Bachelorette, producers Frankensteined together an episode that was part hometown date, part Men Tell All, part Bachelor in Paradise super-tease, and part "promotional consideration provided by" promo for Virgin Voyages, Billy Eichner's movie Bros, and The Kardashians. Oh, and Nate got a chance to rehab his image in the hot seat — just in case producers still want to name him the Bachelor.
Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series
What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
digitalspy.com
Thor: Love and Thunder finally confirms Disney+ release date
The wait is over: Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder will debut on Disney+ next month. The latest outing in the saga of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will be available to stream from Thursday, September 8 as part of Disney+ Day. A documentary called Assembled: The Making of Thor:...
ComicBook
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new Netflix movie
Netflix's White Noise has released a first teaser ahead of its Venice International Film Festival premiere next week. Headlined by Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars), Don Cheadle (the MCU's War Machine) and Greta Gerwig (she's directing Barbie), this "at once hilarious and horrifying" story is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's award-winning 1985 novel.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
EW.com
Megan Thee Stallion to appear on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a show about powerful women, so it makes sense that the architect of "Hot Girl Summer" would be involved. The Cut's new cover story about Megan Thee Stallion reports that the rapper has been cast in the ongoing Disney+ superhero series. She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of the original Hulk who carries forward with her career as a lawyer even after gaining the ability to transform into a raging green monster.
EW.com
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh scores big pre-Oscars award
Michelle Yeoh is about to be everyone's everything, everywhere, all at once on the awards circuit. The legendary Malaysian star of iconic films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians has won the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker accolade, the Toronto International Film Festival announced Monday. A...
EW.com
House of the Dragon ratings fly even higher for episode 2, eclipsing record-breaking premiere
House of the Dragon isn't cooling off yet. The second episode of HBO's fiery Game of Thrones prequel drew 10.2 million viewers across all platforms Sunday night, the network announced Monday. That marks a 2% increase from the Aug. 21 premiere, which itself set a record as the biggest series opener in HBO history.
EW.com
The Invitation leads quiet box office with $7 million debut
The last weekend of August has come to a close with a quiet weekend at the box office. Nathalie Emmanuel's vampire horror The Invitation debuted at No. 1, but not many theater-goers sunk their teeth into the film also starring Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, and Hugh Skinner: It opened to a muted $7 million, according to Comscore.
