everythingsouthcity.com
Fireworks in South City? A Neighbor Shares Their Video
Submitted through our Facebook Page by South City Neighbor. Recorded Friday Night around Sunshine Gardens…..Fireworks are illegal in South City – let’s be SAFE!
Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
Cooling off? Bay Area home buyers see more inventory, slight drop in prices
SAN JOSE – In the Bay Area's hot housing market, there are new signs of breathing space for prospective buyers. Prices remain high, but leveled off in July, while the inventory of homes available for sale went up."That is very good news for the buyers," said realtor Elena Clark."It means instead of seeing 15 offers on everything, they're seeing maybe 1 to 5 offers on most things. So, it makes it much easier for them," Clark went on to say.The rising inventory means homes for sale are lingering on the market, days or even weeks longer than they did just...
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
everythingsouthcity.com
Come Support South City High School – Mr. Softee at the High School This Week
On Tuesday August 30th from 5-8 a Mr Softee ice cream truck will be parked in the South City High parking lot. The music program at SSFHS is hosting this fundraiser to raise money and awareness for their programs. We would love to see community members come out and support...
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
msn.com
Thousands of dead fish found at Oakland’s Lake Merritt. A Bay Area-wide problem may be the cause
Oakland residents woke up Sunday morning to find thousands of dead fish lining the shores of Lake Merritt, in what scientists say may be attributed to a sudden increase in the amount of algae in the water that are toxic for some marine life. The phenomenon — known as an...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman beaten, robbed while leaving Vallejo fast food restaurant
VALLEJO, Calif. - A woman of Asian descent was robbed and beaten as she left a Vallejo fast food restaurant, her family said Monday. Enelia Prez, 71, is being treated at a hospital after she was attacked after leaving the Jollibee Filipino restaurant at Vallejo Plaza near Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y showcased at Menlo Park Police employee appreciation event
The Menlo Park Police Department showed off its Tesla Model Y at an employee appreciation event that was held yesterday. Police Commander, T. J. Moffett shared the below photo of the Tesla Model Y police cruiser noting that it was the newest fleet vehicle. He also said that he was eager for officers to work with the Tesla Model Y as the department continues to focus on decarbonizing.
Incorrect heavy pavers sit in SJ front yard for 2 months after contractors forget forklift 6 times
The homeowner informed the contractor doing the pickup that the pavers were heavy and would require a forklift. The contractor missed their first date, and on the second, forgot the forklift. Then they forgot it on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth pickup dates.
SF's Ferry Building seeing an uptick in traffic with 5 new businesses, including popular Señor Sisig
Señor Sisig's new location at the Ferry Building has only been open for three days and it's already making a splash with long lines.
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'
Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad’s Disappearance
Bay Area Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The receding waters of...
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Suspect at large in fatal stabbing at San Francisco BART station
A man was stabbed to death on Sunday near a BART station, according to a statement issued by BART Police. The suspect then fled the scene and is still at large.
