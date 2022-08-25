ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRON4 News

Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
CBS San Francisco

Cooling off? Bay Area home buyers see more inventory, slight drop in prices

SAN JOSE – In the Bay Area's hot housing market, there are new signs of breathing space for prospective buyers. Prices remain high, but leveled off in July, while the inventory of homes available for sale went up."That is very good news for the buyers," said realtor Elena Clark."It means instead of seeing 15 offers on everything, they're seeing maybe 1 to 5 offers on most things.  So, it makes it much easier for them," Clark went on to say.The rising inventory means homes for sale are lingering on the market, days or even weeks longer than they did just...
SAN JOSE, CA
mommypoppins.com

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman beaten, robbed while leaving Vallejo fast food restaurant

VALLEJO, Calif. - A woman of Asian descent was robbed and beaten as she left a Vallejo fast food restaurant, her family said Monday. Enelia Prez, 71, is being treated at a hospital after she was attacked after leaving the Jollibee Filipino restaurant at Vallejo Plaza near Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
VALLEJO, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y showcased at Menlo Park Police employee appreciation event

The Menlo Park Police Department showed off its Tesla Model Y at an employee appreciation event that was held yesterday. Police Commander, T. J. Moffett shared the below photo of the Tesla Model Y police cruiser noting that it was the newest fleet vehicle. He also said that he was eager for officers to work with the Tesla Model Y as the department continues to focus on decarbonizing.
MENLO PARK, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area

Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'

Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
SAN JOSE, CA

