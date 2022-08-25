Read full article on original website
Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
Monday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports no deaths, jump in ICU cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Iowa facing special education teacher shortage
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms Saturday evening, hot and muggy Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms are developing early this evening and a few may get on the strong side in western Iowa with gusty winds and some small hail possible. Elsewhere, a few showers and non-severe thunderstorms will also be possible. The best chances will be before midnight with...
