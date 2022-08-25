ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Iowa facing special education teacher shortage

Partly cloudy, warm and humid this morning. Dry through the early afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Scattered storms are likely for the late afternoon into the evening. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: 21 hours ago. A stormy weekend forecast with heavy rain potential. Big Red Extra: Huskers...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
Grand Island, NE
Society
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy