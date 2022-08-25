Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Don’t miss these movies in September
The end of summer usually sees a bit of a lull in regards to movies. The break between the season blockbusters and Oscar bait is the time use to slow catch their breath. This year is different, as September sees the release of some of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review
Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
Watch: Teaser for Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’
Hellraiser, a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner (The Night House), will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu as part of the streamer’s annual Huluween celebration of fright-filled content. After the surprising success of Prey, it is hard not to be excited about the upcoming film.
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Leah Williams for “X-Terminators’
You survived the House of X eXperience… but what about the Grindhouse of X?!? We’ll find out September 21 when X-Terminators #1 drops. But before then, you’ll get a chance to learn more about this bombastic new series courtesy of its writer Leah Williams in an upcoming edition of X-Men Monday. If you’d like to ask Leah a question, read the rules below and fill in the official form.
AIPT Movies Podcast episode 44: ‘Prey’
In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss the newest entry in the Predator series, Prey! How does the movie compare to other parts of this beloved, but often inconsistent series? Does a Predator movie set in the past actually work? Listen now to find out!
‘The Flash 2022 Annual’ is romantic and cleverly done
Out this week is The Flash 2022 Annual, celebrating the love between Wally West and Linda Park-West. Writer Jeremy Adams has recently revealed Linda has powers of her own, but what’s a superpower when you can write entire worlds as your day job? In the new annual, experience a story within a story as Wally finally reads his wife’s manuscript and learns some surprising things about her!
Marvel Preview: The Variants #3
Backed into an impossible corner, Jessica is forced to make a sacrifice play that could cost her a member of her own family. Guest-starring JESSICA JONES?. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #8 (LGY #902) features a great fight with Vulture
Vulture wants Spider-Man dead, but the cover says it all: Spider-Man gets a new suit in Amazing Spider-Man #8! Okay, it’s honestly not that big of a deal–he just got a new one last year–especially since there’s no way Spider-Man can avoid death while falling from a great height with no web fluid left. Right?!
EXCLUSIVE Skybound First Look: Sweeney Boo and Martín Morazzo Dark Ride #1 covers
Courtesy of Skybound, AIPT can exclusively reveal variant covers from the much-anticipated horror comic book Dark Ride. Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Andrei Bressan, Dark Ride #1 arrives in comic shops on October 5, 2022. Fans can choose between the main cover by Bressan or B and C variant covers.
‘Low Life’ review: Unrelenting thriller about predatory nature
Low Life takes a familiar premise and thrusts it into the modern age. Benny (Wes Dunlap) is a YouTuber who runs a To Catch a Predator type channel. It is popular, but also very dangerous. When he invites his latest target into his house, it turns into a tense game of cat-and-mouse.
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe
December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
EXCLUSIVE Scout Preview: Agent of WORLDE #2
When a mysterious object from beyond the stars lands on earth, WORLDE sends Agent Blank and fellow super-agent Ares Hill to recover it. But in their way: the XOO Star Children! Cybernetic penguins! LA traffic! And their own complicated past! Plus: The 73 Terrible Countenances!. Agent of WORLDE #2. Writer:...
Comixology updates fans on app changes for new releases and filtering
Comixology has updated fans via Twitter on app fixes and updates today. These changes come after a slew of updates in July which allowed for viewing double-page spreads, vertical scrolling, and zoom functionalities were added. Those updates include:. An All New Releases section of the New Releases page on the...
‘Fantastic Four Epic Collection: Annihilus Revealed’ shows a comic unready for a new era
In Rick Moody’s 1994 novel The Ice Storm, a copy of Fantastic Four #141 plays a small but significant role. 1973 teenager Paul Hood, one-quarter of the novel’s primary family, finds himself stuck on an ice-bound train between New York and his family’s home in the Connecticut suburbs; the comic is his only diversion throughout the night.
Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #2
THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY! The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth—concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop’s classic story into the comics medium for the first time!
‘Minor Threats’ #1 review: Heading for that adult crash
From affordable housing built in the corpse of a dead kaiju to the difficulties of navigating the unemployment line as a retired supervillain, Minor Threats from Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt, Scott Hepburn, and Ian Herring is bursting at the seams with big, relatable ideas. The story here is a compelling...
‘Maneater’ review: One killer and all filler
Shark attack movies have been a regular part of the genre landscape for decades. Maneater follows Jessie (Nicky Whelan, 2009’s Halloween II) who has been dumped right before her wedding. She decides to take her friends to the island resort that was planning on going to for her honeymoon. Unfortunately for the group, a great white also wants to join in on the fun.
EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: The Abyss #3
A violent betrayal has left the Tree of Life acolytes reeling, and the Abyss is on a mission to prevent catastrophe. With Wild Card and the remains of the Red King missing, someone has the power to bring back one of the most fearful villains Culverton has ever seen. Thanks to readers’ votes, the Abyss seeks the help of a past teammate: beauty queen powerhouse Moxie! Can Moxie and her Strongharms join forces with the acolytes before it’s too late? As a strange rally to purify mankind descends on Culverton, mysteries begin to unravel. Discover the origins of the Red King, meet an exciting new group of young heroes, and most importantly, find out who is really behind the Red King’s resurrection!
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 24, 2022
Welcome back to another edition of Fantastic Five, the column where we here at AIPT give special props to the five best comics of the week! It was a week of #1s, as DC kicked off two new series and Marvel kicked off one (well, technically, they kick it off next month, but we got the early review!). Two indie hits help round out the top five. Let’s get right to ’em!
