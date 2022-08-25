ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Don’t miss these movies in September

The end of summer usually sees a bit of a lull in regards to movies. The break between the season blockbusters and Oscar bait is the time use to slow catch their breath. This year is different, as September sees the release of some of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
MOVIES
‘Alien Vol. 2: Revival’ review

Marvel’s initial run of Alien comics (following Disney’s acquisition of Fox) has been met with mixed reactions. Rampant fans of the Dark Horse era of Alien comics cite several qualms with Marvel’s approach, such as a curious art style courtesy of Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Iron Man, Star Wars: Darth Vader) which seems to utilizes a digital form of tracing that makes each and every xenomorph look like a stiff, awkwardly posed NECA figure. Still, others praise the introduction of world-expanding concepts such as the “goddess in the dark,” an anthropomorphized alien female who seems to function as a jungian embodiment of the xenomorph collective unconscious. A mysterious entity experienced by Gabriel Cruz and his colonial marine comrades when they succumb to facehugger implantation.
COMICS
Watch: Teaser for Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’

Hellraiser, a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner (The Night House), will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu as part of the streamer’s annual Huluween celebration of fright-filled content. After the surprising success of Prey, it is hard not to be excited about the upcoming film.
TV & VIDEOS
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: Leah Williams for “X-Terminators’

You survived the House of X eXperience… but what about the Grindhouse of X?!? We’ll find out September 21 when X-Terminators #1 drops. But before then, you’ll get a chance to learn more about this bombastic new series courtesy of its writer Leah Williams in an upcoming edition of X-Men Monday. If you’d like to ask Leah a question, read the rules below and fill in the official form.
COMICS
AIPT Movies Podcast episode 44: ‘Prey’

In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss the newest entry in the Predator series, Prey! How does the movie compare to other parts of this beloved, but often inconsistent series? Does a Predator movie set in the past actually work? Listen now to find out!
MOVIES
‘The Flash 2022 Annual’ is romantic and cleverly done

Out this week is The Flash 2022 Annual, celebrating the love between Wally West and Linda Park-West. Writer Jeremy Adams has recently revealed Linda has powers of her own, but what’s a superpower when you can write entire worlds as your day job? In the new annual, experience a story within a story as Wally finally reads his wife’s manuscript and learns some surprising things about her!
TV & VIDEOS
Marvel Preview: The Variants #3

Backed into an impossible corner, Jessica is forced to make a sacrifice play that could cost her a member of her own family. Guest-starring JESSICA JONES?. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
‘Devil’s Reign’ TPB review: Daredevil’s problem spills out into the Marvel Universe

December 2021 ended the year by starting up Devil’s Reign, which had been brewing over in Zdarsky’s Daredevil series. The event itself was six issues along with an omega epilogue issue. If you start at the event, you should be able to catch up and understand the characters’ motivations. The main question is, how does this Daredevil-driven event stack up against previous showdowns between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk?
COMICS
EXCLUSIVE Scout Preview: Agent of WORLDE #2

When a mysterious object from beyond the stars lands on earth, WORLDE sends Agent Blank and fellow super-agent Ares Hill to recover it. But in their way: the XOO Star Children! Cybernetic penguins! LA traffic! And their own complicated past! Plus: The 73 Terrible Countenances!. Agent of WORLDE #2. Writer:...
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards #2

THIRTY MINUTES OVER BROADWAY! The story that set the stage for the Wild Cards universe – the tale of the Wild Card virus being released on Earth—concludes here! Jetboy, hero of World War II, finds himself back in action over New York City as a madman holds the city hostage with an alien weapon! Adapting Howard Waldrop’s classic story into the comics medium for the first time!
COMICS
‘Minor Threats’ #1 review: Heading for that adult crash

From affordable housing built in the corpse of a dead kaiju to the difficulties of navigating the unemployment line as a retired supervillain, Minor Threats from Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt, Scott Hepburn, and Ian Herring is bursting at the seams with big, relatable ideas. The story here is a compelling...
MOVIES
‘Maneater’ review: One killer and all filler

Shark attack movies have been a regular part of the genre landscape for decades. Maneater follows Jessie (Nicky Whelan, 2009’s Halloween II) who has been dumped right before her wedding. She decides to take her friends to the island resort that was planning on going to for her honeymoon. Unfortunately for the group, a great white also wants to join in on the fun.
MOVIES
EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: The Abyss #3

A violent betrayal has left the Tree of Life acolytes reeling, and the Abyss is on a mission to prevent catastrophe. With Wild Card and the remains of the Red King missing, someone has the power to bring back one of the most fearful villains Culverton has ever seen. Thanks to readers’ votes, the Abyss seeks the help of a past teammate: beauty queen powerhouse Moxie! Can Moxie and her Strongharms join forces with the acolytes before it’s too late? As a strange rally to purify mankind descends on Culverton, mysteries begin to unravel. Discover the origins of the Red King, meet an exciting new group of young heroes, and most importantly, find out who is really behind the Red King’s resurrection!
COMICS
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 24, 2022

Welcome back to another edition of Fantastic Five, the column where we here at AIPT give special props to the five best comics of the week! It was a week of #1s, as DC kicked off two new series and Marvel kicked off one (well, technically, they kick it off next month, but we got the early review!). Two indie hits help round out the top five. Let’s get right to ’em!
COMICS
