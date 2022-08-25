Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
MedPage Today
Herpes Viruses Linked to Brain Changes
Symptomatic herpes viruses were linked with several neurologic and cognitive features, but not with Alzheimer's disease processes, a longitudinal cohort study showed. Among older adults who mainly were cognitively normal, herpes virus infection was associated with accelerated tissue loss in brain white matter over time, particularly in the temporal lobe, according to Keenan Walker, PhD, of the NIH National Institute on Aging in Baltimore, and colleagues.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Old medicine that costs pennies can restore hair loss, doctors find
Doctors are throwing their weight behind a hair loss medicine that’s been around for decades and costs less than 50p a pop. Minoxidil — which is sold under the brand name Rogaine — has been sitting on pharmacy shelves since the 80s, but wasn’t particularly popular among patients because it had to be rubbed into the scalp to work.
scitechdaily.com
Turning Cancer Cells Into Normal Cells
A mechanism is discovered that explains how cancer cells transform into normal, harmless ones. A recent study explains how changing the chemical modifications, or so-called epigenetics, of a specific type of leukemia cell’s genetic material, the messenger RNA, leads to the transformation of highly proliferative leukemia cells into normal cells that no longer multiply.
America’s Fall Booster Plan Has a Fatal Paradox
America’s first-ever reformulated COVID-19 vaccines are coming, very ahead of schedule, and in some ways, the timing couldn’t be better. Pfizer’s version of the shot, which combines the original recipe with ingredients targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, may be available to people 12 and older as early as the week after Labor Day; Moderna’s adult-only brew seems to be on a similar track. The schedule slates the shots to debut at a time when BA.5 is still the country’s dominant coronavirus morph—and it means that, after more than a year of scrambling to catch up to SARS-CoV-2’s evolutionary capers, we might finally be getting inoculations that are well matched to the season’s circulating strains. Which is “absolutely great,” says Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona.
nypressnews.com
The 10 ‘most prevalent’ cancer symptoms – seen in up to 84% of people diagnosed
Cancer statistics reflected a sorry state of affairs before the pandemic hit. Now cancer delays are expected to cost thousands of lives in the UK. Despite the gloomy picture, symptom detection is still the best weapon in the fight against cancer. Here, there are some encouraging signs. The researchers found...
Understanding End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease
My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. Since then, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about preventing ALD. As a former nurse, I’d like to fill a gap in this education as it barely exists in the general population. Preventing ALD is about being honest about alcohol consumption and catching the early signs which are obscure and confusing.
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Is Absorbed Through the Lymph, Not Blood, To Target Cancer
A team of University of Michigan researchers is developing a new anti-cancer drug that is absorbed through the gut’s lymphatic system rather than blood vessels, potentially outmaneuvering the molecular signaling pathways that lead to drug resistance while increasing cancer-fighting ability and reducing side effects. In a study published today...
scitechdaily.com
Newly Identified Molecule Can Burn Body Fat
Researchers have discovered a new signaling molecule that forces brown fat cells to consume more energy. Typically, fat cells store energy. However, energy is lost as heat in brown fat cells, making brown fat a biological heater. This mechanism is consequently present in most mammals. In humans, brown fat keeps babies warm, and in adults, brown fat activation favorably correlates with cardio-metabolic health.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MedicalXpress
'Drug factory' implants eliminate mesothelioma tumors in mice
Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have shown they can eradicate advanced-stage mesothelioma tumors in mice in just a few days with a treatment combining Rice's cytokine "drug factory" implants and a checkpoint inhibitor drug. The researchers administered the drug-producing beads, which are no larger than the head...
nypressnews.com
How to live longer: People with a certain character linked to reduced heart disease risk
Heart disease is caused by a build-up of fatty materials and plaque in the main coronary arteries of the heart, this is a process known as atherosclerosis and the deposits are known as atheroma. The main drivers of atherosclerosis are normally poor lifestyle habits such as inactivity, a diet high...
MedicalXpress
MRI of inner ear used for evaluation of Ménière disease
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) assessment of endolymphatic hydrops can help in the evaluation of Ménière disease (MD), according to a study published online July 25 in Frontiers in Neurology. Seung Cheol Han, from Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, and colleagues assessed 123 patients with...
