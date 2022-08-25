ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars OC Press Taylor on chemistry building between QB Trevor Lawrence, receivers

By John Dillon
 6 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense is in for sweeping changes in 2022 as the team looks for redemption after an abysmal 2021 season. They made considerable investments in the offensive line and at receiver in the offseason, and are now loaded for bear heading into their final preseason game.

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor is in an enviable position in his first year at his role and spoke to the media on Wednesday about his expectations for his talented offense.

Asked if Lawrence’s time in the preseason with free agent additions Christian Kirk and Zay Jones has helped him see how the offense might function in the regular season, Taylor’s infectious optimism seemed to speak his growing excitement.

“You start to see the guys in the roles you always kind of envisioned for them,” Taylor explained. “We’ve gotten to see it in practice. We’ve had all our guys at our disposal certain days and been able to do that and what we’ve envisioned them doing.

“Obviously being able to go out, calling out a game plan, being able to see them operate and function coming out of a huddle, operating this against an unknown coverage on a third down and the chemistry they’ve already created with Trevor, it’s been fun to see.”

It’ll take time for the Jaguars’ offense to work up to full speed this year, but if Taylor’s comments are any indication, they’re well on their way to playing at a much higher level than last season. Lawrence is likely to need time to adjust to Taylor’s playbook and schemes, but with more weeks of intense practice, the pieces necessary for improvement should start falling into place.

Keep an eye on the quarterback and his receivers as the season progresses, and notice the chemistry they’re building as it plays a key factor in the functionality of Jacksonville’s offense.

