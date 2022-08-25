Read full article on original website
Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Roy Bills, 57, of Huntington, was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March...
FADE Drug Task Force Arrest Catlettsburg Woman
According to a news release from the Carter Co Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jeff May said his department has seized more than 80 grams of meth. During a traffic stop, Deputies along with a K-9 unit, discovered crystal meth and a loaded gun that was stolen from out of state. Arrested was 43 year-old Bobbie L. Stevens of Catlettsburg. Deputies also seized drug paraphernalia, a Cadillac Escalade, cash and 800 individual doses of crystal meth. Stevens is being held on charges of first-degree trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and receiving a stolen firearm. Stevens was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center and will be arraigned on the charges on Aug 31.
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA. The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most...
3 arrested in connection with baseball bat beating, including juvenile
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with an attack on a man with a baseball bat earlier this month, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened Aug. 14 in the 200 block of West Main Street in the St....
UPDATE: Suspect name released in shooting, assault, and burglary case
A Huntington man has been arrested and charged with 13 felonies following a shooting that happened in Guyandotte Monday afternoon.
Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47. Monday, the sheriff’s...
Man charged with 13 felonies after shooting in Guyandotte
GUYANDOTTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update, 8/29/22 9:38 p.m.: A man from Huntington has been arrested and charged with over a dozen felonies after a shooting in Guyandotte Monday afternoon. Police said Logan Burns, 30, is charged with four counts of malicious wounding, six counts of wanton endangerment and three...
West Virginia police shoot and kill suspect after suspect kills K-9
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who killed a police dog. The suspect, being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said. Officers then shot the man, […]
Man charged in Charleston killing turns himself in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged by Charleston police in a Friday shooting death turned himself in to police Sunday evening. CPD Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, was arraigned on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Police allege Collins shot...
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
Wanted man killed by Charleston police after suspect kills police canine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police shot and killed a suspect late Saturday night moments after the man shot and killed a police canine. A news release from Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were called to the 100 block of East Point Drive at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man, wanted by police, was there.
Ohio person dead after homemade bomb explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday night in connection with a shooting earlier that day in the Guyandotte area that sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police say. Logan C. Burns, 30, of Huntington, faces four counts of malicious wounding, six counts of wanton endangerment and...
Man killed in Charleston officer-involved shooting
Charleston police officers shot and killed a man late Saturday after suspect allegedly shot and killed police canine.
Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
Chief magistrate, prosecutor respond to mayor’s criticism
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County’s top prosecutor and its chief magistrate judge on Sunday defended the court’s handling of repeat offenders, suggesting that recent criticism from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin was misplaced. “If the mayor is concerned about violent criminals being released, she should talk to someone in the Legislature and see if they […]
Deputies look for break-in suspect
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CHARGES GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY MAN WITH CHILD EXPLOITATION OFFENSES
SOUTH SHORE, KY — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested James E. Stockham, 33, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. Stockham was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP...
Mother arrested following alleged abduction in Kanawha County
A mother was arrested Saturday following reports of a child obduction in Kanawha County. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston has been charged with domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The complaint said a verbal altercation turned physical after Hall arrived at...
Suspects wanted for Meigs County, Ohio breaking and entering
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say were involved in a breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office provided the photos below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Rick Smith at 740-992-3371 or 740-992-4653.
