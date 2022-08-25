According to a news release from the Carter Co Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jeff May said his department has seized more than 80 grams of meth. During a traffic stop, Deputies along with a K-9 unit, discovered crystal meth and a loaded gun that was stolen from out of state. Arrested was 43 year-old Bobbie L. Stevens of Catlettsburg. Deputies also seized drug paraphernalia, a Cadillac Escalade, cash and 800 individual doses of crystal meth. Stevens is being held on charges of first-degree trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and receiving a stolen firearm. Stevens was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center and will be arraigned on the charges on Aug 31.

CATLETTSBURG, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO