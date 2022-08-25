ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wklw.com

FADE Drug Task Force Arrest Catlettsburg Woman

According to a news release from the Carter Co Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jeff May said his department has seized more than 80 grams of meth. During a traffic stop, Deputies along with a K-9 unit, discovered crystal meth and a loaded gun that was stolen from out of state. Arrested was 43 year-old Bobbie L. Stevens of Catlettsburg. Deputies also seized drug paraphernalia, a Cadillac Escalade, cash and 800 individual doses of crystal meth. Stevens is being held on charges of first-degree trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and receiving a stolen firearm. Stevens was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center and will be arraigned on the charges on Aug 31.
CATLETTSBURG, KY
Huntington, WV
Calvin, WV
Huntington, WV
Man, WV
WSAZ

Man wanted in connection with credit card fraud investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Arnold Hiller, 47. Monday, the sheriff’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man charged with 13 felonies after shooting in Guyandotte

GUYANDOTTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update, 8/29/22 9:38 p.m.: A man from Huntington has been arrested and charged with over a dozen felonies after a shooting in Guyandotte Monday afternoon. Police said Logan Burns, 30, is charged with four counts of malicious wounding, six counts of wanton endangerment and three...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Man charged in Charleston killing turns himself in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged by Charleston police in a Friday shooting death turned himself in to police Sunday evening. CPD Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, was arraigned on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Police allege Collins shot...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Wanted man killed by Charleston police after suspect kills police canine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police shot and killed a suspect late Saturday night moments after the man shot and killed a police canine. A news release from Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were called to the 100 block of East Point Drive at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man, wanted by police, was there.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio person dead after homemade bomb explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Chief magistrate, prosecutor respond to mayor’s criticism

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County’s top prosecutor and its chief magistrate judge on Sunday defended the court’s handling of repeat offenders, suggesting that recent criticism from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin was misplaced.  “If the mayor is concerned about violent criminals being released, she should talk to someone in the Legislature and see if they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies look for break-in suspect

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
msn.com

Mother arrested following alleged abduction in Kanawha County

A mother was arrested Saturday following reports of a child obduction in Kanawha County. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston has been charged with domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The complaint said a verbal altercation turned physical after Hall arrived at...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

