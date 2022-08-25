Read full article on original website
Anne Arundel County wraps up deadly weekend, 2 carjackings and hit-and-run
Not only was it busy, it was a deadly weekend for Anne Arundel County drivers. There were two carjackings in the county.
Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead
Officers responded to a shooting in Glen Burnie that left one person dead. The shooting happened at the rear of 604 Crain Highway.
foxbaltimore.com
Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
Person Of Interest Identified In Murder Of Glen Burnie Man
A person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities say. Detectives were able to identify the person of interest through investigation of the shooting that took place in the rear of 604 Crain Highway around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
2-year-old and 6-year-old seriously injured in Anne Arundel County crash
Two children were critically injured in a serious crash in southern Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.
fox5dc.com
Driver injured after car crashes into Gaithersburg townhouse, sparking flames
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A car crashed into a townhouse Monday afternoon in Gaithersburg, sparking flames inside the property, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. Firefighters and police are still on the scene at Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive after being notified of the fire at 2:48 p.m.
Harford County deputy injured in crash in Joppa
A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital following a crash in Joppa Monday afternoon.
msn.com
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash
Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
msn.com
Tractor-trailer strikes motorcycle killing 65-year-old man in Howard County
A 65-year-old man was killed when a tractor-trailer struck his 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Route 1 in Howard County over the weekend. Police say at around 10:46 pm on Saturday, the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale drive when it was struck by a tractor-trailer making a left turn into the southbound lane.
One Dead in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Harford
HARFORD, MD – Police are continuing their investigation into a motorcycle crash that left one...
Police In Baltimore ID Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Truck
Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 60-year-old motorcycle rider, authorities announced. Samuel Hammaker was killed on Saturday, Aug. 27, after his 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The crash happened...
Three charged with Armed Robbery, several other charges
On August 23, 2022, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), along with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST) and members of the Special Operations Division (SOD), served a search and seizure warrant related to a robbery which occurred on June 15, 2022, in the 22000 block of Deerpath Court in Great Mills. […]
fox5dc.com
Maryland man pleads guilty for killing childhood friend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Prince George's County family is breaking their silence one year after their loved one was shot and killed by his childhood friend. The case was supposed to go to trial this week, but a plea deal was reached this morning instead. Adrian Trice's family...
Pedestrian, 31, Critical In Anne Arundel Hit-Run Crash: Authorities
A 31-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a truck while walking on a highway on Friday, Aug. 26 in Anne Arundel County, police said. Mason Allen Schaeffer, of Brooklyn Park, was in the southbound lane of Ritchie Highway at 6th Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck around 9:20 p.m., county police said.
nbc25news.com
Two Maryland high school students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. Sources tell 7News that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his...
wfmd.com
Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured
Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
fox5dc.com
Car crashes into townhomes triggering major fire
A Montgomery County man is in the hospital fighting for his life after his car crashed into several homes in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the scene of the crash with the aftermath.
New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials
Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the...
fox5dc.com
Settlement reached over police encounter with 5-year-old who left elementary school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County parent has settled a lawsuit over an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary school student from January 2020. According to the Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County, the settlement will pay a total of $275,000 to Shanta Grant, the...
