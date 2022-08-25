ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
Person Of Interest Identified In Murder Of Glen Burnie Man

A person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities say. Detectives were able to identify the person of interest through investigation of the shooting that took place in the rear of 604 Crain Highway around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Accident, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
3 injured, taken to hospital after Silver Spring crash

Three people were injured after a Monday morning crash in Silver Spring, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. One person had to be cut from the vehicle, Piringer said. The collision happened on Briggs Chaney and Great Oak Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m. Three people...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured

Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
FREDERICK, MD
Car crashes into townhomes triggering major fire

A Montgomery County man is in the hospital fighting for his life after his car crashed into several homes in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the scene of the crash with the aftermath.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

