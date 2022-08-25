Restaurant Watch

AUG. 3

Bubba’s Bar & Grill, 4000 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager; hand sink at bar doesn’t have paper towels; hand sink in kitchen doesn’t have hand soap and it was full of dishes and other items (hand sinks are for handwashing only); observed black buildup on soda gun nozzle at left end of bar; temperatures of milk and shredded cheese in walk-in cooler are elevated; there are no asterisks on the menu linking steaks, burgers and eggs to the consumer advisory; walk-in cooler has torn gasket and a rusty door; buildup found on mini freezer on cook line; shelf under prep table is rusty; door to employee restroom should be kept closed at all times; toilet in employee restroom is dirty; floors under soda and equipment are dirty; many ceiling tiles are missing throughout the kitchen and dry storage; hole found in the door on side of employee restroom; wall behind prep table and three-compartment sink is damaged; there is damaged/missing coving throughout kitchen; ceiling tiles and paint are peeling above hood.

Starbucks Coffee, 11735 West Broad Street – The following violation was reported during a routine inspection: wire racks in fridges on the line and at dish area are starting to rust.

AUG. 4

& Pizza, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperatures of alfredo sauce and chicken on the line are elevated; there is insufficient light inside the walk-in.

Mi Mariachi Bar & Grill Mexican Restaurant, 3112-A Northside Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: the dish machine is not reaching the required temperature; observed improper cooling methods (coving food, putting food in the prep unit when the temperature is above 41 degrees); bathroom door in kitchen/storage area should be kept closed at all times; observed food debris on floors and walls and under and behind equipment.

Cantaritos, 1412-C Starling Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink in kitchen doesn’t have hand soap; ice cubes and straws found in bar hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only); cooked chorizo incorrectly stored on top of raw chicken and under raw beef in lowboy unit on cook line; raw chicken and raw beef incorrectly stored over cooked pork and beef in walk-in cooler; raw eggs incorrectly stored next to salsas in walk-in cooler; temperature of cooked rice on stove is too low (heat was turned off); salsas made two days prior were not date marked; carnitas, rajas, cooked carne and al pastor in walk-in cooler do not have updated date marks; there isn’t as asterisk next to carne asada on the menu that links it to the consumer advisory statement; temperature of lettuce in prep top unit is elevated; boxes of drinks and juices incorrectly stored on the floor at bar area; cutting boards are heavily scratched; cutting board on clean rack in dish area is moldy; lowboy sandwich unit on cook line and reach-in freezer in kitchen have torn gaskets; observed debris/grease/buildup on floor corner under fryer, sides of equipment, wheels under equipment, hood filters and pipes on cook line; observed debris on racks in dish area, in walk-in cooler and dry storage; fan guards in walk-in cooler, fan above exit door in dish area and wall vent next to hand sink are dusty; ceiling tile above panini press on main cook line is cracked; wall next to exit door in dish area is in poor repair.

AUG. 5

Komma Tea, 11800 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; prepared taro in the reach-in cooler doesn’t have a date mark; back kitchen floor is stained.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 8121 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink by breading station doesn’t have paper towels; observed mold buildup on tea and lemonade nozzles; large flies found by ice machine/back freezer; observed an employee breading chicken while wearing bracelets; exterior of in-use containers is dirty; breading is caked onto the handle of walk-in cooler; inside of units needs to be cleaned; three-compartment sink has two leaks; floors, walls and ceiling throughout entire kitchen need cleaning; under drink machine at drive-thru and under ice machine need deep cleaning; observed heavy grease on filters of fryers.

AUG. 8

Arby’s, 8900 Quioccasin Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee fail to wash hands after touching bottom of ice receptacle that had been placed on the floor; slicer and can opener edges are dirty; several areas need cleaning (floor under fry holding station, floor edges in walk-in and kitchen, tiled ledge under water heater).

AUG. 9

Crossings Golf Club, 800 Virginia Center Parkway – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager; observed mold/mildew on soda nozzles and ice machine; multiple spray bottles are unlabeled.

Sticks Kebob Shop, 1700 Willow Lawn Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee use the hand sink to fill a pitcher of water for rice (hand sinks are for handwashing only); temperature of lamb in drawer is elevated; temperature of falafel is elevated; improper cooling methods observed for lamb patties; no sanitizer detected in wiping cloth solution; the spray hose attachment falls below flood level of sink; wall by the water heater is peeling.

Market Café, 10950 Nuckols Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: no supervisors or managers are certified food protection managers; hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; several pans of cooked rice and meats are not date marked; live roaches found in the kitchen; utensils incorrectly stored in water near oven; single-use/service items are not stored inverted (counter they are sitting on is dirty); fryer baskets are in disrepair (wires are bent and broken off); observed buildup of food debris/grease/dust on surfaces of all wire storage racks, shelves, fan grates in walk-in coolers, utensil bins, portable fans, sauce bottles, rolling carts and on sides of oven; observed buildup of food debris and grime on floors and walls throughout the kitchen, in storage areas and inside floor drains.

3 Maria’s Taqueria & Restaurant, 9503-B West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: raw chicken incorrectly stored next to raw beef in same container in walk-in cooler; raw eggs incorrectly stored over container of shredded cheese in walk-in cooler; observed food debris on utensils stored in container; temperatures of lettuce, pico de gallo and prepped tomatoes in prep top unit are elevated; temperatures of cooked beef and grilled chicken in warmer unit are too low; temperatures of ham, horchata, refried beans, cheese, salsa, tomatillo sauce, raw shrimp, cooked beef, raw beef and raw chicken in two different units are all elevated; salsas, tomatillo sauce, shredded cheese and horchata do not have date marks; there isn’t an asterisk linking raw/undercooked food items to the advisory statement on the menu; quaternary ammonium levels are greater than 400 ppm in sanitizer bucket on shelf in kitchen; fryer cleaner incorrectly stored next to lime juice near water heater in kitchen; observed back and front doors of the facility left open without an air curtain or screen; oil boxes and boxes of drinks incorrectly stored on kitchen floor; forks, spoons and knives are stored uninverted; cutting boards throughout the kitchen are heavily scratched; A/C in the kitchen is not working; observed a gap greater than one inch on hood filters at cook line; observed grease/debris/buildup on cook line floors and walls, on and above hood filters, in between and under equipment, on wheels under equipment, on stove top, under fryer on cook line, inside microwave and on racks and shelves throughout facility; fan guards in walk-in cooler and fan in back of facility are dusty; prep sink in back of kitchen has leaking faucet; observed holes and chipped paint on walls in kitchen; one ceiling light is out above reach-in freezer in back of kitchen; walls in back of kitchen are stained; ceiling tiles on cook line are dusty.

