SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a two-run homer in the first inning and later added an RBI single, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Monday night in a game that included a pair of delays. Josh Bell had an RBI single for San Diego to get things started in the first, then Austin Nola hit a two-run single in the fourth. Play was initially halted when plate umpire Marvin Hudson got hurt in the bottom of the first, then again for 40 minutes in the top of the third when some of the ballpark light banks went out. The scoreboard operator with a good sense of humor played Journey’s “When the Lights Go Down in the City” for a singalong. Then, the Padres’ Petco Park Twitter handle posted a photo of working lights at their ballpark, saying, “Just going to leave this here (at)OracleParkSF.”

