Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ‘more confident every day’ with offense’s preseason progress

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has his work cut out for him as he looks to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to their first winning season since 2017. The team has made massive investments in their offense in both the draft and free agency, and with a brand new coaching staff in place to maximize the talent at hand, the outlook is certainly better than its been in a long while.

Lawrence spoke to the media on Wednesday about his unit and what he hopes to see from them this season. He was upbeat in all of his responses, but one stood out above the rest as a telltale sign of the growing trust he has in the new system the Jaguars have in place for 2022.

When he was asked how he feels about his personal development in the preseason, Lawrence said that he was happy with the strides he has made, but deflected most of the praise to the offense at large.

“I really like where I’m at,” Lawrence said. “As far as offense goes, I feel really comfortable. I’m feeling more and more confident each day and feel really good with where I’m at with all the receivers, tight ends, running backs, protection. Our communication, especially me and Luke (Fortner) is getting really, really good, and we’re on the same page more and more, so I have a lot of confidence in that group up front, and I love where we’re at. I’ve said it before, it’s about getting better every week, so we’ll see where we’re at in a few weeks.”

Communication is key in the NFL, and with so much riding on this season in Jacksonville, the offense will need to be on the same page at all times to stay competitive. Lawrence has played on winning football teams for his whole life, and last year was a major wake-up call as to what it takes to build a championship culture at the pro level.

The Jaguars have lost every preseason game they’ve played so far, but look to get their first win this week against the Atlanta Falcons. If the team can lean on the fundamentals they’ve worked on in training camp, they should have a good shot at breaking the losing cycle and bringing some modicum of momentum into their Week 1 matchup against Washington in the regular season.

