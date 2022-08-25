First NY marijuana dispensary license application now open; priority given to those with prior convictions

New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO