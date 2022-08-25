First NY marijuana dispensary license application now open; priority given to those with prior convictions

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
New bill would require speed-limiting technology in all New York vehicles
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Worried you might be driving over the speed limit? Soon, you might not have to. Earlier this month, State. Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) introduced legislation that, if passed, would require all vehicles built after Jan. 1, 2024 that are registered in New York to include advanced safety technology, including speed-limiting capabilities.
How New York State Pistol Permit Application is Changing 9/1/2022
Do you currently have a Pistol Permit that is valid in the State of New York? If you do, make sure that you get it recertified every 5 years, you do not want to let anything happen to that permit. If you are looking to get a pistol permit in...
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month
Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s The Poorest, Most Financially Disadvantaged County In New York State
Inflation is causing financial hardships for many New Yorkers, but there is one county that has been hit hard year after year. The gap between the poor and the wealthy seems to be widening all around New York State,. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states,...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now
New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
queenoftheclick.com
Marijuana License Requirements in NYC
NY opened the application for the license to operate a marijuana dispensary today. Originally, when they were legalizing the sale of marijuana, they said that black and brown communities were going too be able to seek the license (because these communities were targeted with 3.5 times more arrests for marijuana than white communities).
RELATED PEOPLE
newyorkupstate.com
Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
California man accused of selling drugs at the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — State police say they arrested a California man selling drugs at the New York State Fair this weekend. Brian M. Johnston, 27, of Elk Grove, California, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell). Both charges are Class B felonies, which carry up to a 25-year prison sentence if convicted.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
newyorkupstate.com
The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: NY borrowers will not owe taxes on forgiven student debt
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans could still come with a cost for borrowers in a dozen states, but New York won’t be one of them. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State Tax Policy...
Which states’ residents have the highest average student loan debt?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With President Joe Biden announcing a plan to cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible Americans, millions across the country could soon receive some much-needed financial relief. But residents of some states, where the average student loan debt is much higher, need that relief...
The real cost of flight delays: Here’s what New Yorkers spend in the airport while we wait
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in flight delays across the country continues to wreak havoc on New Yorkers’ travel plans daily — and the delays hit our wallets as hard as our agendas. While waiting, travelers rack up significant costs, spending money on exorbitantly priced meals,...
The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State
President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt. According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4-year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
In honor of Women’s Equality Day, state agency sends reminder that ‘pink tax’ is prohibited in N.Y.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pink or blue, it doesn’t matter in New York state, the price of the products should be the same. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) is reminding consumers that gender-based pricing on products, known as the “pink tax,” is illegal in New York.
Commuter alert: Delays reported on MTA express buses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some runs for MTA express buses have been cancelled for the Monday morning rush hour. The 7:16 a.m. SIM4 trip scheduled to depart from Drumgoole Road West at Annadale Road will not operate. The 7:06 a.m. SIM6 trip scheduled to depart from Eltingville Transit Center will...
Mental health crisis among children: Hundreds to rally in New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of youth, parents, and advocates across New York State will take part in a rally on Sunday to call on elected officials to address the state’s severe and worsening child mental health crisis. Hosted by a statewide coalition of children’s behavioral health advocates...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0