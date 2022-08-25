Four motorists escaped a frightening Aug. 21 multi-car wreck on Interstate 95, and all four have been released from area hospitals. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene of a two-car wreck at mile marker 3 on Interstate 95 near Emporia. One vehicle was found fully overturned and engulfed in flames at the side of the road, while the other was found further down the road.

