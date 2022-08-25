ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Four escape multi-car wreck on Interstate 95 in Greensville County

Four motorists escaped a frightening Aug. 21 multi-car wreck on Interstate 95, and all four have been released from area hospitals. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene of a two-car wreck at mile marker 3 on Interstate 95 near Emporia. One vehicle was found fully overturned and engulfed in flames at the side of the road, while the other was found further down the road.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

Gaston crash claims life of Roanoke Rapids man

A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Confederate monument in Halifax County park comes down

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — After standing in Randolph Park for nearly a century, a monument in Halifax County originally built to honor soldiers of the Confederacy and later expanded to include veterans of foreign wars, now lies in pieces. On Sunday night, Aug. 21, the mayor of Enfield leveled...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Government
City
South Weldon, NC
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
rrspin.com

Norman Leslie Brake Jr.

Norman Leslie Brake, Jr., age 75, of Henrico, NC, died August 27, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Norman was born in October of 1946 to Elsie Rhome and Norman Brake, Sr. in Halifax County, NC. A graduate of Roanoke Rapids High School, Mr. Brake went on to work...
HENRICO, NC
rrspin.com

Lois Aycock Rogers

Lois Aycock Rogers, age 86, of Roanoke Rapids, NC passed away on August 27, 2022. Lois was born in Wake County, NC, to the late Charles Aycock and Myrtle Huff Aycock and was preceded in death by her daughters, Kaye Tritt Moody, Roxanne Lewis Carpenter, Rebecca Louise Bowen and her grandson, Jeremy Nathaniel Moody.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Police investigating early August vehicle break-ins

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the breaking and entering of at least two vehicles earlier this month in the Old Farm Road and Highway 125 area. The window of one vehicle was broken and another was entered by opening the door. The break-ins occurred August 12. Chief Bobby...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aurelian
WNCT

Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Energy center sets '22 SolarFest, bonus event

The Center for Energy Education has set October 6 for its fifth annual SolarFest celebration with a bonus event set for October 5. Both events will be held on the grounds of the center which is located at 460 Airport Road outside Roanoke Rapids off Highway 158. The SolarFest event...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

R.L. Vann School Reunion set Sept. 3-5

AHOSKIE – It will be a weekend full of laughs and maybe even a few tears. Former students at Robert L. Vann School will descend upon Ahoskie on Sept. 3-5 where they will celebrate their 14th bi-annual reunion. Numerous events are planned throughout the weekend as the celebration continues...
AHOSKIE, NC
rrspin.com

Speeding stop nets drugs, stolen cycle

A speeding stop early Friday morning led to three arrests, a large cache of drugs seized as well as a stolen motorcycle. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant S. Casey stopped a Tacoma pickup with Florida tags near the 159 mile marker around 2:30 a.m.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy