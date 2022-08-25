ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

advantagenews.com

Jazz & Wine Festival returns to amphitheater

The Alton Jazz & Wine Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater later this week. A number of local and national jazz performers perform at the festival on Saturday, September 3rd, with gates opening at 6pm. Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z tickets are on...
ALTON, IL
saucemagazine.com

St. Louis World’s Fare returns to Forest Park Labor Day weekend

The St. Louis World's Fare Heritage Festival & Games, which pays homage to the 1904 World’s Fair, will celebrate its seventh year this coming weekend in the upper Muny lot at Forest Park. The free event features many local restaurants in the Sauce Magazine Food Truck Row, including Tuk...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood Welcomes K9 Kremery!

The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of K9 Kremery, 110 N. Kirkwood Road. Owner Kathy Rose and her staff are serving up dog ice cream, dog treats, and healthy baked goods for fur babies every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 314-201-2257.
KIRKWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AdWeek

Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
FORT SMITH, AR
5 On Your Side

Sports merchandise retailer adds St. Louis-area location

ST. LOUIS — Rally House, a growing retailer of licensed sports team apparel and merchandise, has expanded its St. Louis-area footprint. The Lenexa, Kansas-based company opened its eighth St. Louis-area location last week at 8550 Eager Road in the Brentwood Pointe shopping center in Brentwood. Dierbergs Markets anchors the center, which is owned by an affiliate of the grocery chain.
BRENTWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Longtime staple of The Hill closes

ST. LOUIS — A longtime purveyor of St. Louis' toasted ravioli has called it quits. Commercial real estate firm L3 Corp. is marketing the former space of Mama Toscano's, 2201 Macklind Ave. Signs on the door of the business, which also sold sandwiches, previously indicated it was temporarily closed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

John Olin was a captain of industry, but a visit to his game preserve reveals another passion: conservation

Seconds after the tires of my Chevy crunch the gravel of NILO Farms’ parking lot in Brighton, Illinois, I hear gunshots. That’s normal. NILO (nilofarms.com), a Winchester Repeating Arms facility, is a 650-acre hunting preserve and shooting range just outside of Alton. From October through March, NILO offers guests the opportunity to hunt game birds or shoot clay targets. Three hundred bucks buys you the Design Your Hunt experience, an excursion to shoot duck, pheasant, or a gray-and-black-striped specimen called a chukar. I’m at NILO on a drizzly June morning along with 200 other people for the fourth annual NILO Open, a sporting clays competition. It’s sort of like golf but with firearms. What that means is that various platforms are scattered throughout the forest like golf holes, and when a group arrives at one, they stand there trying to shoot at orange clay saucers and blow them to smithereens. I watch an older man wearing gym shorts pick off two discs like it’s nothing.
BRIGHTON, IL
KSDK

Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

Fall Day Trip Ideas Within One Hour of St. Louis

It’s almost fall, y’all! This is a time of year my family and I love to get out and explore (in the hopes that cooler temperatures provide for a more pleasant outing with little ones!) Of course, we love to explore all the fun St. Louis has to offer in the fall, but we also like to venture out into the state of Missouri, too! Here’s a list of nearby road trip ideas for you and your family to enjoy this fall!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local Humane Society holding adoption special

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
