ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game

College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter

Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
CALERA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuskegee, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuskegee, AL
Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Tuskegee, AL
Education
Tuskegee, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Education
AL.com

Top 10 Alabama vs Auburn ‘Irony Bowl’ caption contest winners

Not sure who won this Iron Bowl caption contest but it was fun to watch. It was a surprisingly civil competition, which makes me wonder: Are Alabama and Auburn fans the key to bringing the country together politically? Never mind. Too complicated. Let’s just focus on tigers and elephants for now.
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

Williams Chapel: An Alabama historic site

Homecoming at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church in the Brundidge/Tennille community on Sunday, August 28, 2022, was especially meaningful. The Homecoming celebration included the dedication of the Alabama Historical Commission’s signage designating Williams Chapel United Methodist Church as an Alabama Historic Site. Lawrence Bowden, a fourth generation descendent of...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
AL.com

Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State University#Baseball Coach#Black College#Golden Tiger#Tigers#Swac#Bcn#Hbcu Baseball
CBS 42

Historic marker placed at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis

TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker for Lewis’ birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry […]
ALABAMA STATE
etxview.com

CACC combats nursing shortage with apprenticeship program

Local college students will soon be saving lives. Central Alabama Community College announced a healthcare partnership Monday, August 22, that will train Alabama’s future frontline medical workers. 14 nursing students will serve at hospitals and healthcare organizations across the state as part of a new educational program. CACC president...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama

Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday - some would call it the biggest of the century!. Ms. Annie Mae Hodge is turning 100 in just a few days! Hodge was born on September 3, 1922. Hodge was married to Mr. M.C. Hodge and has no children.
SALEM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard

A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Two found guilty of 2020 murder, both get life in prison

Two people were found guilty of murder in a trial on Friday in Coweta County. A jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, both of Columbus, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
NEWNAN, GA
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy