alabamanews.net
Freshman Dematrius Davis Leads Alabama State Past Howard 23-13 in MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff
Freshman Dematrius Davis directed touchdown drives in each of the first three quarters to lead Alabama State to a 23-13 victory over Howard University in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Saturday in Atlanta. Davis led the Hornets on a five-play, 55-yard drive for a 6-3 lead on their second possession,...
alabamanews.net
Fans Flock to Cramton Bowl for FCS Kickoff Game
College football returned to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday with the FCS Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Stephen F. Austin. While the game was televised nationally on ESPN, some fans and the families of players just had to see the action in person. Organizers expected 8,000 to 10,000 out-of-town visitors for the game.
alabamanews.net
Jacksonville State Wins FCS Kickoff over Stephen F. Austin 42-17 in Montgomery
Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb ran for three scores, and JSU scored five unanswered touchdowns and the Gamecocks rallied to a 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin in a lightning-shortened FCS Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday. The game was delayed by lightning with a little more than...
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
Alabama-Utah State point spreads moved more than a TD since opening line
Nobody expected tight betting lines when Alabama scheduled Utah State to open the 2022 season. The latest numbers show some of the initial appraisals might have been a little generous. Alabama is now favored by as many as 41.5 points for the 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday visit from the Aggies,...
Top 10 Alabama vs Auburn ‘Irony Bowl’ caption contest winners
Not sure who won this Iron Bowl caption contest but it was fun to watch. It was a surprisingly civil competition, which makes me wonder: Are Alabama and Auburn fans the key to bringing the country together politically? Never mind. Too complicated. Let’s just focus on tigers and elephants for now.
Troy Messenger
Williams Chapel: An Alabama historic site
Homecoming at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church in the Brundidge/Tennille community on Sunday, August 28, 2022, was especially meaningful. The Homecoming celebration included the dedication of the Alabama Historical Commission’s signage designating Williams Chapel United Methodist Church as an Alabama Historic Site. Lawrence Bowden, a fourth generation descendent of...
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
Historic marker placed at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis
TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker for Lewis’ birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry […]
etxview.com
CACC combats nursing shortage with apprenticeship program
Local college students will soon be saving lives. Central Alabama Community College announced a healthcare partnership Monday, August 22, that will train Alabama’s future frontline medical workers. 14 nursing students will serve at hospitals and healthcare organizations across the state as part of a new educational program. CACC president...
Girl Scouts fight Alabama school’s dress code: ‘All bodies are different’
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system, saying students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”. Marcie Gaylor, the volunteer experience coordinator for Girl Scouts of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama
Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
citizenofeastalabama.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Montgomery
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Montgomery, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTVM
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday - some would call it the biggest of the century!. Ms. Annie Mae Hodge is turning 100 in just a few days! Hodge was born on September 3, 1922. Hodge was married to Mr. M.C. Hodge and has no children.
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
alabamanews.net
Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.
The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
Newnan Times-Herald
Two found guilty of 2020 murder, both get life in prison
Two people were found guilty of murder in a trial on Friday in Coweta County. A jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, both of Columbus, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
