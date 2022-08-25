Good for her! Where is the weak leader ship of the republican party in Shelby County? Don’t tell me they’re on vacation in Jamaica also. A new state law that’s in effect now and has been for months allows local political parties on either or both sides to require partisan primaries in school board races. But what’s happening is you have liberal democrats running for school boards that are hiding their ideology. That’s why you saw the Collierville school board oppose the legislation I’m speaking of. Sorry boys and girls but it passed and the governor signed it and the local Republican leadership needs to step up and require partisan primaries in school board races so voters/parents will know what they’re getting for their vote.
Woke like Casada arrested for fraud, woke like campaign fraud Brian Kelsey, woke like Predator Byrd they still have in office, Pro Life Frauds like DesJarlais.. They should be as woke and interested in the abuse and cover ups in their churches. 3000 pages released over the Baptists, Utah LDS had Doctors reporting to them instead of law enforcement, Catholics had a church just raided in Louisiana and their abuse and cover up was all over the world. Those death threats in Jesus name woke? 🙏
