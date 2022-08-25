It was slim pickings for the Alabama Alligator Hunt this year, if you consider 388 pounds slim. The Alligator Hunt for the West Central Zone that includes Dallas County closed out last weekend. Outdoor expert James “Big Daddy” Lawler said the season met expectations when it came to the number of gators harvested, but the size and weight of the gators “was a disappointment.”

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO