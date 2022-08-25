Read full article on original website
Selma Board of Education to meet on Sept. 6
The Selma City Schools (SCS) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023. All meetings of the (SCS) are open to the public.
Experts disappointed in size of gators harvested in 2022 season
It was slim pickings for the Alabama Alligator Hunt this year, if you consider 388 pounds slim. The Alligator Hunt for the West Central Zone that includes Dallas County closed out last weekend. Outdoor expert James “Big Daddy” Lawler said the season met expectations when it came to the number of gators harvested, but the size and weight of the gators “was a disappointment.”
Perry County Commission to hire SROs, truancy officer for Sheriff's 'Division of School Safety'
The Perry County Commission is set to hire school resource officers (SROs) and a truancy officer in collaboration with the county sheriff's "Division of School Safety". According to an announcement from Albert Turner Jr. the county will hire four SROs for Francis Marion School and R.C. Hatch. "Before the newly...
Morgan Senators fall in season opener to Patrician Saints
A powerful running attack by the Patrician Academy Saints and turnovers by the Morgan Academy Senators were contributors to Morgan dropping its first game of 2022 48-26 at home Friday night. While Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director Danny Raines said turnovers hurt his team against the non-region...
Meadowview Christian sees bright spots in second loss of season
The Meadowview Christian School Trojans fell to Southern Academy 46-6 at home Friday night for their second loss of the season. But Don White, new head football coach and athletic director for the Trojans, said there were “really bright spots.”. White said, Devin Gupton, a senior and a new...
