Art allows us to express ourselves and connect in many ways, from capturing our natural world to sparking conversation about pressing issues. The creators of Monarch Sculpture Park in Tenino saw an opportunity to combine these elements of art by providing a space for local artists and community members to engage meaningfully with each other. Spanning five acres with a range of locally crafted pieces and natural landscapes, it is the perfect place to gain some new artistic inspiration or to simply enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Monarch Sculpture Park can be accessed from the Chehalis Western Trail off Waldrick Road in Tenino.

TENINO, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO