Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thurstontalk.com
Inspiration Around Every Bend at the Olympia Master Builders Tour of Homes
The last few years kept us at home more than ever before. With that came a tidal wave of renovations, along with a surge of buying and selling in Thurston County’s red-hot real estate market. The annual Olympia Master Builders Tour of Homes, which is presented by Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed), is a great way to view both new and remodeled projects, as well as meet local area designers and builders who make them possible. This year’s self-guided, open door Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
thurstontalk.com
Experience Art and Connection at Monarch Sculpture Park in Tenino Through Local Artist Installations and Family Activities
Art allows us to express ourselves and connect in many ways, from capturing our natural world to sparking conversation about pressing issues. The creators of Monarch Sculpture Park in Tenino saw an opportunity to combine these elements of art by providing a space for local artists and community members to engage meaningfully with each other. Spanning five acres with a range of locally crafted pieces and natural landscapes, it is the perfect place to gain some new artistic inspiration or to simply enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Monarch Sculpture Park can be accessed from the Chehalis Western Trail off Waldrick Road in Tenino.
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
thurstontalk.com
Getting Out and Living in West Olympia
West Olympia has an eclectic culture made up of its local history, its community of residents and its plentiful outdoor recreation. The close proximity of shopping, restaurants and parks on the west side makes for an overlap of employment and leisure. Altogether the atmosphere is both convenient and cozy. Being able to access your wants and needs while staying close to home is just one bonus of being on the west side, one with far reaching benefits.
seattleschild.com
Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?
Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
thurstontalk.com
Guiding Patients Through a Most-Difficult Time
Navigating cancer treatment options can be overwhelming. Still reeling from the news, patients are often frightened, full of questions and unaware of their options as they enter cancer treatment. That’s where Providence Regional Cancer System Navigators come in. They provide a wealth of information and support to patients and families at all three Providence oncology locations: Lacey, Centralia and Aberdeen.
RELATED PEOPLE
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
KXRO.com
More changes to Westport salmon fishery
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
q13fox.com
Warmer weather on the way with temps pushing towards 90 again!
Seattle - A cool Saturday with highs only reaching 70 around Seattle. Normal for this time of year is 76. Not only were we cloudy Saturday, but we also saw a little drizzle in spots. The airport recorded just a trace of rain. SeaTac is well below average when it comes to August rainfall. So far this month we've only seen 0.05"… with normal totals for the entire month at 0.97".
IN THIS ARTICLE
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
Graves of Black miners found near those of whites in Newcastle Cemetery
NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Underneath the undergrowth were the graves of two coal miners, both Black, buried in a Newcastle cemetery thought to be reserved solely for whites. It was true even in coal-rich Washington state. When black coal miners died, they were buried in a cemetery separate from their...
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After three tries, pet cemetery becomes historical landmark
KENT, Wash. — After three attempts to get a local pet cemetery designated a historic landmark, a community group has finally found success. The King County Landmarks Commission designated the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery a historic landmark on Thursday. Community members and advocates have been trying to protect the cemetery,...
My Clallam County
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
Comments / 0