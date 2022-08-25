ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford’s Patrick Agyemang named to college soccer’s player of the year watch list

By Kels Dayton, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

East Hartford native Patrick Agyemang has come a long way from the days when he used to star at East Hartford High School.

The former all-state soccer, track and volleyball player at East Hartford was named to the Hermann Trophy watch list on Thursday. The award is perhaps the most prestigious in college soccer, given to the best Division I men’s and women’s players each season.

Agyemang, who began his collegiate career at Eastern Connecticut State University, is currently a redshirt senior at the University of Rhode Island. He was one of 38 players from across the country to be named to the watch list. The award will be handed out following the season in January.

The 6-4 forward scored a team-high 10 goals and added six assists in 17 games for Rhode Island last season, helping the Rams to a 10-5-2 record. His two-goal, one-assist performance in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals against Davidson helped URI advance to the semis. He also notched a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Brown last September.

The 21-year-old was a two-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Week last season and was named First Team All-Atlantic 10. He also earned a spot on the College Soccer News National Team of the Week twice.

Agyemang played at Eastern from 2018-19 and scored 30 goals in those two seasons, to go along with 10 assists. He was named a Division III All-American, just the third player from ECSU to earn that honor.

Rhode Island opens its season on Thursday at Penn State.

