voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
WDIO-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes State Disaster Assistance for eight Minnesota counties
On Friday, Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to...
KEYC
More MN families eligible for food assistance
Minn. (Valley News Live) - More Minnesota families struggling with grocery bills will soon be able to get help buying healthy food through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; that’s according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. When the program’s gross income limit increases on Sept. 1, an...
boreal.org
COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution
A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
KAAL-TV
Daily attendance record almost set at Minnesota State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing and fairgoers are turning up in big numbers for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. According to the State Fair, attendance on Friday, August 26 came up a few thousand people short of setting a new daily attendance record for the first Friday of the fair.
'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
fox9.com
Fewer buses heading to Minnesota State Fair
Fewer buses are heading to the Minnesota State Fair on the weekdays, as SouthWest Transit has cut service to the fair on Monday-Wednesday. This could add to parking woes at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
msn.com
THC vendors keeping busy outside Minnesota State Fair
THC edibles and consumables won't be found inside the Minnesota State Fair this year, but fairgoers don't have to travel far to find them. Tents and stands are set up just outside the main gate at this year's event, ever since recently revised laws have made it so Minnesotans can legally grab some low-dose THC edibles and drinks from hemp and CBD stores alike.
fox9.com
Housing officials announce $15M to help Minnesota seniors stay in their homes
(FOX 9) - More money is on the way to help older Minnesotans stay in their homes. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge was in Minneapolis on Monday to announce $15 million to help senior citizens stay in their homes through the Older Adult Home Modification Grant Program.
KEYC
Kato Living
Be featured on Kato Living or tell us about something we should see. Have something you think should be featured on Kato Living or there’s something that we should check out?. New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th. Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT.
hot967.fm
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
mnprairieroots.com
The Minnesota experience: Going Up North to the cabin
FOR MANY MINNESOTANS, summer means going Up North. That escape to lake and cabin country has been, for me, elusive, not part of my personal history, until recently. Now, thanks to the generosity of a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, who own lake shore property in the central Minnesota lakes region, going Up North is part of my summertime, and sometimes autumn, experience.
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
kelo.com
Minnesota counties receiving weather related assistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Eight Minnesota counties have been authorized emergency assistance by Governor Tim Walz. The assistance is due to four different weather events between April 22 and July 5 of this year. Walz says, “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.” Counties included are Cottonwood, Murray, Lyon, and Rock which all experienced flooding from heavy rains.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota To Tax Loan Cancellations
(Minneapolis, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it. The president wants to cancel 10 thousand-dollars worth of student loans for people making under 125 thousand-dollars a year, and 20 thousand-dollars of loans for people who got Pell Grants.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Minneapolis
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
