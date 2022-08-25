ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakdancers perform in Ukraine amid air strikes

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vIQ4_0hVMqEAb00

KYIV, Ukraine (KFOR/Storyful) – A dancing and clapping toddler is seen among the many Ukrainians watching breakdancers perform in Kyiv to celebrate the country’s Independence Day, as deadly air strikes killed at least 25 in another area.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of “brutal strikes” by Russia on August 24th, the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s freedom, and also the sixth-month mark since the war began.

Russian missiles targeted a passenger train and homes, killing at least 25 people in Chaplyne in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced the United States’ biggest security assistance package yet for Ukraine, adding up to nearly $3 billion.

