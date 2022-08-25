ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Study: Marijuana use spikes in states where it's legal

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago

It seems obvious , but we now have research to confirm it: Marijuana legalization has led to increased consumption among adults.

Why it matters: Research from the University of Colorado and University of Minnesota published this week provides some of the strongest evidence to date suggesting that legalization spurs more usage.

Adults in the 1 9 states where recreational marijuana is legal use it 24% more frequently than those living in states where it remains illegal, according to a news release from CU.

Of note: Researchers study twins because the pairs share genetics, tend to have similar socioeconomic statuses and community norms, providing well-matched controls.

Yes, but: Preliminary results from broader, ongoing studies indicate that increased usage isn't necessarily a bad thing, researchers say.

  • Co-author and CU Boulder psychology and neuroscience professor John Hewitt said in a statement that increased use, "may be associated with less alcohol-related problems, and otherwise does not, in general, seem to have adverse consequences."

Flashback: Colorado in 2014 became the first place in the world to offer recreational marijuana sales , two years after voters statewide approved legalization.

Comments / 3

Related
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios Denver

COVID-19 and overdoses were major drivers of Colorado's death rate in 2021

Colorado recorded an uptick in deaths related to COVID-19 and overdoses in 2021, according to data newly finalized from the state health department. The big picture: The death rate in 2021 didn't improve since hitting a record high in 2020. Health experts blame people not getting vaccinated and soaring fentanyl use for the elevated figures."It is disconcerting to see (death) rates are still this high at the end of 2021," Emily Johnson, the Colorado Health Institute's policy director, told the Denver Post. By the numbers: The three leading causes of death in 2021 were heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. The state...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Legalization#University Of Minnesota#Cu Boulder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
HEALTH
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy