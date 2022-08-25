Study: Marijuana use spikes in states where it's legal

It seems obvious , but we now have research to confirm it: Marijuana legalization has led to increased consumption among adults.

Why it matters: Research from the University of Colorado and University of Minnesota published this week provides some of the strongest evidence to date suggesting that legalization spurs more usage.

Adults in the 1 9 states where recreational marijuana is legal use it 24% more frequently than those living in states where it remains illegal, according to a news release from CU.

The research was published in the journal Addiction , and studied 3,400 adult twins.

Of note: Researchers study twins because the pairs share genetics, tend to have similar socioeconomic statuses and community norms, providing well-matched controls.

Yes, but: Preliminary results from broader, ongoing studies indicate that increased usage isn't necessarily a bad thing, researchers say.

Co-author and CU Boulder psychology and neuroscience professor John Hewitt said in a statement that increased use, "may be associated with less alcohol-related problems, and otherwise does not, in general, seem to have adverse consequences."

Flashback: Colorado in 2014 became the first place in the world to offer recreational marijuana sales , two years after voters statewide approved legalization.