ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, WI

Comments / 3

Related
WausauPilot

1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover

A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WSAW

East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dollar General in Cadott has been ordered to close temporarily by the Cadott Fire Department due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Cadott Police Department said that excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area posed a safety hazard for employees and customers, prompting the closure.
CADOTT, WI
cwbradio.com

Stanley Police Investigate Vehicle Break-ins

The City of Stanley Police Department on Friday took multiple juvenile males into custody after investigating vehicle break-ins in the 200 block of Third Avenue and the 500 block of East First Avenue last week. The Stanley Police department reminds city residents to please ensure that your vehicles, garages, RV’s,...
STANLEY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Stratford, WI
Stratford, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

The Wisconsin DNR held wildfire training in Jackson Co.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several fire departments across western Wisconsin came together to practice fighting wildfires in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Organized by the Wisconsin Department of Resources, the training is designed to prepare local firefighters for the worst. Wildfires can be a concern for the badger state with...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam

Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Search Warrant Executed at Stratford Business

STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Stratford business “Kuyoth’s Klassics” today. There was heavy police presence at the location throughout the day Thursday, with officers seen removing papers and other items from various buildings associated with the business. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office personnel were also on-scene.
STRATFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Classic Car#Vin#Kuyoth S Klassics
WSAW

Weather forces postponement of Guns & Hoses; rescheduled for Oct. 9

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - “Guns ‘N Hoses” has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 due to unfavorable weather. The annual softball game raises money for veteran-based organizations. In years past, the organization raised funds for area veterans groups. This year, the group kicks off its fundraiser to fund the construction of a memorial monument honoring local veterans.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Missing Portage County man found safe

A man reported missing in Portage County last week has been found and is safe, according to sheriff’s officials. David Goodpasture was located over the weekend. No additional information was released. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for assistance.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Missing man found and safe

STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night a man reported missing was found and is safe. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office had put out a call for help Friday to find 23-year-old David Goodpasture. He was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug....
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Transportation projects will go on November ballot in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Common Council of Stevens Point held a special session Monday to decide on four transportation projects to maintain the infrastructure of the city. Tuesday was the last day any referenda could be added to November’s ballot. Mayor Mike Wiza said Minnesota Avenue and...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak Monday evening in Spencer

SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Former New York City air traffic controller Chris Tucker will share his story of working on Sept. 11 during a free presentation on Monday in Spencer. Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an NYC airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the effects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.
SPENCER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy