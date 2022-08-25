Read full article on original website
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
WSAW
East Riverview Expressway roadwork to last 3 weeks
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Roadwork began Monday on a portion of East Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids. Drivers should expect single lanes closures on East Riverview Expressway east and west of Lincoln Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed within three weeks.
WEAU-TV 13
Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dollar General in Cadott has been ordered to close temporarily by the Cadott Fire Department due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Cadott Police Department said that excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area posed a safety hazard for employees and customers, prompting the closure.
cwbradio.com
Stanley Police Investigate Vehicle Break-ins
The City of Stanley Police Department on Friday took multiple juvenile males into custody after investigating vehicle break-ins in the 200 block of Third Avenue and the 500 block of East First Avenue last week. The Stanley Police department reminds city residents to please ensure that your vehicles, garages, RV’s,...
WEAU-TV 13
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
WSAW
The Wisconsin DNR held wildfire training in Jackson Co.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several fire departments across western Wisconsin came together to practice fighting wildfires in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Organized by the Wisconsin Department of Resources, the training is designed to prepare local firefighters for the worst. Wildfires can be a concern for the badger state with...
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
onfocus.news
Search Warrant Executed at Stratford Business
STRATFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Stratford business “Kuyoth’s Klassics” today. There was heavy police presence at the location throughout the day Thursday, with officers seen removing papers and other items from various buildings associated with the business. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office personnel were also on-scene.
WSAW
Weather forces postponement of Guns & Hoses; rescheduled for Oct. 9
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - “Guns ‘N Hoses” has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 due to unfavorable weather. The annual softball game raises money for veteran-based organizations. In years past, the organization raised funds for area veterans groups. This year, the group kicks off its fundraiser to fund the construction of a memorial monument honoring local veterans.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Still Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
WSAW
UPDATE: Missing man found and safe
STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night a man reported missing was found and is safe. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office had put out a call for help Friday to find 23-year-old David Goodpasture. He was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug....
WSAW
Transportation projects will go on November ballot in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Common Council of Stevens Point held a special session Monday to decide on four transportation projects to maintain the infrastructure of the city. Tuesday was the last day any referenda could be added to November’s ballot. Mayor Mike Wiza said Minnesota Avenue and...
WSAW
Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak Monday evening in Spencer
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - Former New York City air traffic controller Chris Tucker will share his story of working on Sept. 11 during a free presentation on Monday in Spencer. Chris Tucker of Long Island, New York, was working as an air traffic controller at an NYC airport on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. During his talk, Tucker will discuss what it was like to make split-second decisions about airline traffic on that tragic day in one of the busiest cities in the world. He’ll also talk in broader terms about the duties and responsibilities of an air traffic controller, and the effects that 9/11 had on air traffic overall.
spmetrowire.com
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
