The Bachelorette Stars Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia Want To Join Dancing With The Stars

As this season of The Bachelorette is drawing to a close, stars Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are hoping to hit the dance floor.

The leading ladies of Season 19 are saying they would be open to joining the cast of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars , which has yet to name their celebrity dancers for the season. The two Bachelorettes admitted as much at the taping of “The Men Tell All” episode, as reported by E! News .

Gabby even confidently show off some moves, as she quipped, “I love to dance, love to dance more than I love to make out with boys on TV — which [I] love to do that a lot. So, it’s saying a lot!”

Gabby also claimed to be a “trained” dancer.

This could be why Rachel seems more eager for Gabby to be cast on ABC’s dance competition show than herself. While Rachel has been “advocating Gabby for Dancing With The Stars ,” she would still love to hit the dance floor herself.

“You know maybe it could be the first time me and Gabby compete against each other,” Rachel added. “Who knows, we’ll see!”

Though the pair started off dating the same men on this season of The Bachlorette , the competition format has since changed to make it less of a competition — the way Gabby and Rachel wanted it.

Gabby has said in previous interviews that she and Rachel “”put each other first” on the show by putting their friendship ahead of the men romancing them.

“I think the guys [do] more comparing and make it into a competition about us,” Gabby said, “but Rachel and I want nothing to do with that. You see both sides of the story, but you have to pay attention to ours and how we’re not letting it affect us.”

Gabby may be a “trained dancer,” but I don’t know if either of these two are tough enough to compete on Dancing with the Stars . The first time judges Bruno Tonioli or Carrie Ann Inaba offer the slightest hint of criticism, they’ll probably burst into tears. Rachel in particular will likely start sobbing and wailing, “Why am I never good enough?! I feel like such a loser!!!”

Come to think of it, that could be pretty entertaining in itself. I might like to see that. Rachel and Gabby for Dancing With The Stars !

