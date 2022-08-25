ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Bachelorette Stars Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia Want To Join Dancing With The Stars

By Debbie
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKfcl_0hVMpZQP00

As this season of The Bachelorette is drawing to a close, stars Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are hoping to hit the dance floor.

The leading ladies of Season 19 are saying they would be open to joining the cast of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars , which has yet to name their celebrity dancers for the season. The two Bachelorettes admitted as much at the taping of “The Men Tell All” episode, as reported by E! News .

Gabby even confidently show off some moves, as she quipped, “I love to dance, love to dance more than I love to make out with boys on TV — which [I] love to do that a lot. So, it’s saying a lot!”

Gabby also claimed to be a “trained” dancer.

This could be why Rachel seems more eager for Gabby to be cast on ABC’s dance competition show than herself. While Rachel has been “advocating Gabby for Dancing With The Stars ,” she would still love to hit the dance floor herself.

“You know maybe it could be the first time me and Gabby compete against each other,” Rachel added. “Who knows, we’ll see!”

Though the pair started off dating the same men on this season of The Bachlorette , the competition format has since changed to make it less of a competition — the way Gabby and Rachel wanted it.

Gabby has said in previous interviews that she and Rachel “”put each other first” on the show by putting their friendship ahead of the men romancing them.

“I think the guys [do] more comparing and make it into a competition about us,” Gabby said, “but Rachel and I want nothing to do with that. You see both sides of the story, but you have to pay attention to ours and how we’re not letting it affect us.”

RELATED: Nick Viall Says Rachel Recchia Is “Prioritizing Wrong Things” On The Bachelorette

Gabby may be a “trained dancer,” but I don’t know if either of these two are tough enough to compete on Dancing with the Stars . The first  time judges Bruno Tonioli or Carrie Ann Inaba offer the slightest hint of criticism, they’ll probably burst into tears. Rachel in particular will likely start sobbing and wailing, “Why am I never good enough?! I feel like such a loser!!!”

Come to think of it, that could be pretty entertaining in itself. I might like to see that. Rachel and Gabby for Dancing With The Stars !

TELL US- WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE RACHEL AND GABBY ON DANCING WITH THE STARS? OR HAVE YOU HAD ENOUGH OF THE WHINING AND THE TEARS?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Gizelle Hernandez]

The post The Bachelorette Stars Gabby Windey And Rachel Recchia Want To Join Dancing With The Stars appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 3

Related
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Viall
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Page Six

Jenna Johnson shares video from moment she told Val Chmerkovskiy about pregnancy

Jenna Johnson shared an emotional video capturing the sweet moment she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy about her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, broke the happy news to Chmerkovskiy, 36, by boxing up a pair of baby Nike Air Force 1s with her four positive pregnancy tests. Chmerkovskiy, who also happened to go to the Nike store that day, opened the box and appeared shocked as the couple had struggled with infertility for two years. “Oh s–t,” the dancer said in disbelief. “Oh my God, are you serious? What the f–k.” Johnson then appeared on camera, giving her hubby a giant hug....
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Dancing With The Stars#Bachelorettes#Reality Tv#Abc
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice

Listen, even the fans call The Real Housewives of New Jersey the Teresa Guidice show… and it kind of is. Tre has been working since day one, never an off-season, and no chance at all to not be nailed to the cross when she makes a mistake by the other ladies. Especially her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. With all the […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Calling Her A “Loser” For Living Off Of Teresa Guidice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Bachelorette stylist defends red dress worn by Rachel Recchia after criticism

The Bachelorette stylist Cary Fetman has defended star Rachel Recchia’s latest dress choice after fans criticised the outfit.On Instagram on Tuesday, Fetman spoke out in support of Recchia’s dress, which she wore on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette during a museum date with contestant Zach Shallcross. The outfit consisted of a red mini dress with a V-neckline and oversized statement balloon sleeves.In the caption of the post, the stylist set the record straight and made it clear that he didn’t “hate” Recchia, as many fans had suggested after she appeared in the dress. Rather, according to Fetman, when styling...
NFL
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Engagement To Natalie Joy

Could Nick Viall be dreaming of fancy cakes, flowers and yes, wedding rings? The Bachelor alum admits that he and girlfriend Natalie Joy have absolutely discussed spending the rest of their lives together, as reported by E! Online. “We talk about it a lot,” Nick said about a possible future engagement. “We’ve been together for two years, we live together. I […] The post The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Engagement To Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
WEIGHT LOSS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy