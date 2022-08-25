ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Tops Spotify Charts, Besting Joe Rogan

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago
Meghan Markle ’s new Archetypes is currently Spotify ’s most-listened-to podcast in six countries, overtaking usual U.S. frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience .

On today’s U.S. Spotify chart , Archetypes outpaced both Rogan and the #3 entry The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon . Markle’s series also topped the Spotify UK charts, as well as for Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Archetypes debuted Tuesday exclusively on Spotify, with tennis powerhouse Serena Williams as the new series’ inaugural guest. Produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media, Archetypes arrived nearly two years after Markle and husband Prince Harry , under their Archewell Audio banner, signed an exclusive multiyear deal with Spotify. Next week’s episode will feature an interview with Mariah Carey.

On the inaugural episode titled “The Misconceptions of Ambition,” Markle and Williams discussed their youthful ambitions and juggling motherhood and career in the public eye, with Williams also talking about her decision to pivot from tennis toward other ventures.

At one point during their conversation, Prince Harry “popped in,” as Markle described it, with a brief greeting to Williams.

The episode also drew attention for Markle’s remembrance of a scary moment when a fire broke out in then-four-month-old son Archie’s nursery when a heater malfunctioned. Although the baby was not in the room at the time, news of the fire left Markle “shaken,” she said.

The episode also included a talk with Dr. Laura Cray, a UC Berkeley professor and expert on gender in the workplace.

