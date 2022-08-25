ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPfLM_0hVMpU0m00

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Aug. 17, 2022) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) starts the 2022-23 academic year today with more students than ever before, new academic programs and a research enterprise on a rapid rise.

NC A&T expects approximately 13,500 students this year – a purposely small increase over last year’s 13,322 headcount, though enrollment figures will not be final until month’s end. Nevertheless, that total is expected to make A&T the nation’s largest historically Black university (HBCU) for the ninth year in a row – indeed, the largest that any HBCU has ever become.

“Our measured, strategic growth at virtually every level is in perfect alignment with the A&T strategic plan, which calls for an enrollment of 14,000 by Fall 2023,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., who, starting his 14th year, is now the longest currently serving chancellor in the UNC System and at any of the nation’s HBCUs. “And we are building, developing and maturing to ensure that we provide the same great Aggie Experience for all our students, faculty, alumni and other constituents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7QYu_0hVMpU0m00
NC A&T Chancellor Dr. Harold Martin

“Truly, there has never been a more exciting time to be an Aggie.”

The entering first-year class is expected to total about 3,000 students and include a strong majority of  African American students. A&T now enrolls more Black first-year students each year than U.S. News and World Report’s top 10 national universities combined and with a nationally competitive academic profile. The university’s average first-year student arrives with a 3.7 high school GPA and SAT scores well over 1,000.

A&T announced investments of $40 million last year in areas intended to promote the success of all students, investments that continue this year. The average incoming first-year student can expect cost reductions totaling $5,000, including free textbooks, six hours of free summer school tuition, housing and dining scholarships, access to emergency grants and a new iPad.

Whether studying at the undergraduate or graduate level, A&T students have numerous opportunities to engage in ground-breaking research with faculty members who are driving innovation in their areas. A&T announced last week a record $97.3 million in research contracts and grants for the just-completed fiscal year, a $19-million jump over the prior year. The lion’s share of those projects are sponsored by federal and state agencies and often support student participation and training.

Students are also choosing from a broader range of academic programs this year, including an M.S. in Health Psychology and a Ph.D. in Agricultural and Environmental Science, both of which have enrolled their first students this fall. The university has additional proposed programs under review internally or with the UNC System Board of Governors, with approval expected on some later this year.

Finally, students will enjoy the rivalry and competition of A&T’s new athletics conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, which welcomed 15 of the university’s 17 athletics teams into membership last month. Football will move to the CAA in 2023, while Bowling will remain in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Students will flock to Charlotte Sept. 3 for A&T football’s season opener against North Carolina Central in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. That game will represent the 100th anniversary of the storied A&T-Central rivalry.

The post NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 8

C N Smith
4d ago

Lets be clear.... the only way thats going to happen successfully is to deal with the crime around campus. If the new mixed use retail, resturant, apartment space isnt safe its will fail. The students deserve to be safe..

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinablitz.com

North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape

Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T State University#Nc A T#The Unc System#Aggie Experience#African American#U S News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball Summer Preview: Armando Bacot

The Tar Heels had their share of ups and downs last season. Although they were able to come into form at the perfect time, for the majority of the regular season, it was very much a Jekyll and Hyde dynamic. Despite the overall inconsistency of the team, there was one dude whose play never wavered. I’m talking about the first team All-ACC performer (should’ve been ACC POTY) who became the first player to ever record six double-doubles in the NCAA tournament en route to tying the NCAA single season record with 31: Armando Bacot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nypressnews.com

NC A&T Starts School Year with Record Number of Students and New Programs

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) has kicked off its 2022-23 academic year with a record number of students, new academic programs, and increasing research. The school expects approximately 13,500 students this year, which will make A&T the U.S.’s largest historically Black college or university (HBCU) for...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance Burlington schools in need of athletic trainers

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like in college sports and the NFL, the Alamance Burlington School System is trying to get funds to hire certified licensed athletic trainers for heavy contact sports. Monday, the county’s Board of Education addressed the program and the funds needed to start it for the high schools. “If we […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking

Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
DURHAM, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy