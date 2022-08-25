Price is Right Live! returns to the Wharton Center in October

The Price is Right Live! returns to the Wharton Center's Great Cobb Hall on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

Those who attend have the chance to win part of the more than $12 million in cash and prizes being given away.

Randomly selected contestants will play the show's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, spin the Big Wheel and get the chance to play in the final showcase.

Some audiences members will even win prizes from their seats.

Ticket prices start at $44.50 and can be purchased here .

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

