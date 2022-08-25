ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Drunk driver causes Turnpike tractor trailer crash

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

PAX, WV (WVNS) — Earlier this morning, August 25, 2022, a tractor trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County leaving both north and southbound lanes closed for the remainder of the day.

The WV Turnpike confirmed more details about the driver.

Chemical spill cleanup begins after Turnpike crash

The driver, identified as Dennis West of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, was driving the semi when he lost control and jackknifed before crossing the barrier wall on Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight. According to Fayette County Magistrate, when officers arrived on scene they could smell alcohol on West’s breath.

Officers carried out a field sobriety test and a breath test. West was unable to pass the field sobriety test and then blew a .128 BAC on the breath test, resulting in a failed test.

Tractor-trailer accident leaves roads closed, detours

West was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the WVSP Turnpike Office to be processed.

