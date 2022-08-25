Gas prices lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart; here’s why

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Americans for Prosperity-Indiana (AFP-IN) will roll back gas prices at the Moto Mart on North Burkhardt Road will be lowered to $2.38 per gallon until 4 p.m. to highlight what the group calls the “true cost of Washington.”

A press release from the group says the event is intended to highlight the impacts of inflation by rolling back the price of unleaded gasoline to the average price per gallon on the first day of the Biden administration. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.878 as of Thursday.

AFP-IN State Director Josh Webb is joined in Evansville by Senator Mike Braun and Representative Larry Bucshon.

