GV Wire
After the Hottest August Ever, What’s the Forecast for Labor Day Weekend?
The roasting summer weather that has made this August the hottest ever in Fresno will continue into early September, with temperatures approaching “dangerous” levels by Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Spector said Monday. Monday’s forecast high of 98 will seem relative cool compared to the scorching temperatures...
KGET 17
Hottest temperatures of the year expected after brief cool-off
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures were a little less hot on Sunday due to an upper low just off the central California coast. Highs in the San Joaquin Valley were generally two to four degrees above climatological average for late August. The high temperature at Fresno and Bakersfield was...
Inflation impact on Central Valley as Labor Day weekend nears
Average gas prices in Fresno have dropped about six cents per gallon in the last week. However, many budgets are still being strained in the country.
AdWeek
Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
KMJ
Man Shot, Drives Self To Safety In Northwest Fresno Monday Morning
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 24-year-old man was shot Monday morning while sitting in his car in Northwest Fresno. He was alone when several bullets hit his car and one hit him in the hip around 3:15 a.m. He called the police while he drove away from the scene...
msn.com
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
visitfresnocounty.org
Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County
From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
rtands.com
Grade separation on California high-speed rail project now open
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with contractor Tutor-Perini/Zachry/Parsons, announced the Avenue 15½ Grade Separation in Madera County is now open to traffic. The new overpass is located at Road 29/Santa Fe Drive, east of the city of Madera. It took 16 precast concrete girders and nearly...
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Search for Jolissa Fuentes reaches third week
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a gas station earlier this month in Selma. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance […]
7-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Fresno police say a 7-year-old is in the hospital and the search for a shooter is underway after at least 12 shots were fired into apartments from Highway 168.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident
Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
Firefighter injured in mobile home fire in Madera
Officials say a travel trailer fire spread to a mobile home on Howard Street and Avenue 15 and 3/4 around 3:30 am on Sunday.
Your Fresno weekend: What to do in the city this Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Fresno residents! If you haven't made any plans on how to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you.
STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
Brandon Ramirez lifts San Joaquin Memorial to big Central Section win over Central
FRESNO, Calif. – In a matchup of two of the top teams in the Central Section, one of the region's best running backs proved pivotal.
Bakersfield Californian
Citrus risks unclear from virus ID'd in Tulare
Another incurable disease threatens Kern County's $1.3 billion citrus industry, this time a virus discovered 34 years ago in Pakistan but never in the Western Hemisphere until its finding in March during routine testing on a residential property in Tulare. Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus has the potential to cause...
