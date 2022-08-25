ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

After the Hottest August Ever, What’s the Forecast for Labor Day Weekend?

The roasting summer weather that has made this August the hottest ever in Fresno will continue into early September, with temperatures approaching “dangerous” levels by Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Spector said Monday. Monday’s forecast high of 98 will seem relative cool compared to the scorching temperatures...
FRESNO, CA
KGET 17

Hottest temperatures of the year expected after brief cool-off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures were a little less hot on Sunday due to an upper low just off the central California coast. Highs in the San Joaquin Valley were generally two to four degrees above climatological average for late August. The high temperature at Fresno and Bakersfield was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
AdWeek

Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
City
Hanford, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
FRESNO, CA
visitfresnocounty.org

Discover These Outdoor Hidden Gems in Fresno County

From scenic hiking trails, fishing and swimming in our gorgeous lakes and beautiful gardens, there's an outdoor adventure for everyone in Fresno County! Here are some of our favorite hidden gems that take you outdoors!. Location: 5021 W Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93722. Walk through this underground wonder that was...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Windows
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Desert tortoise missing from Fresno Discovery Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Discovery Center is asking for help locating their beloved tortoise. The Center says they recently had a break in and one of their desert tortoises was taken from the facility. The tortoise has an injured shell and needs special care and attention. If you have any information email the […]
FRESNO, CA
rtands.com

Grade separation on California high-speed rail project now open

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with contractor Tutor-Perini/Zachry/Parsons, announced the Avenue 15½ Grade Separation in Madera County is now open to traffic. The new overpass is located at Road 29/Santa Fe Drive, east of the city of Madera. It took 16 precast concrete girders and nearly...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
YourCentralValley.com

Search for Jolissa Fuentes reaches third week

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving a gas station earlier this month in Selma. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance […]
SELMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Woman Killed in Three-Car Accident

Woman Killed in Fresno Multi-Car Accident Identified as Cynthia Vang. A woman tragically died following a three-car accident in Fresno on Thursday, August 18, just several feet away from her house. She has been identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Vang of Fresno. According to Fresno County officials, California Highway Patrol officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Citrus risks unclear from virus ID'd in Tulare

Another incurable disease threatens Kern County's $1.3 billion citrus industry, this time a virus discovered 34 years ago in Pakistan but never in the Western Hemisphere until its finding in March during routine testing on a residential property in Tulare. Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus has the potential to cause...
TULARE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy