State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer suffers 1st loss of season after late goal from Syracuse on road

Penn State was hopeful to leave Syracuse, New York, with its first win of the season but instead went winless for a second straight game to start the 2022 campaign. The Nittany Lions were unable to get together any sort of offensive consistency throughout the match. The Orange struggled as well but came alive in the second and half and struck late in a 1-0 victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
State College, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey drops tightly contested matchup to Louisville

The Nittany Lions looked to build on their momentum from Friday night's big victory, but the Cardinals showed why they are the No. 9 team in the country. At the start, both teams seemed to be feeling each other out. Goalkeepers Brie Barraco and Sasha Elliot were on the top of their game, each making a handful of saves.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football position preview | Sean Clifford stays at the top for 6th, final year

Quarterback is arguably football’s most important position, as it’s responsible for leading the offense down the field and reading the opposing defense. Lack of talent at quarterback can make or break a team, and a lot of that comes from experience adjusting to the college landscape. For Penn State, quarterback isn’t a position without experience with a sixth-year signal caller leading the charge for the blue and white.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s volleyball picks up wins over Loyola, West Virginia at Penn State Invitational

It was a clean sweep for Penn State women’s volleyball on opening weekend, as they finished with a 3-0 record against UConn, Loyola-Maryland and West Virginia. After falling in the first set of Game 1 against Loyola, Penn State responded with wins in three consecutive sets, before beating West Virginia by a score of 3-1 to move to 3-0 on the year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College's 3 Dots Downtown to host "Monthly Dance Party" beginning Sept. 8

3 Dots Downtown, in collaboration with Gorinto Productions, will host a "Monthly Dance Party" series at 137 E. Beaver Ave. beginning Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., according to a release from Gorinto Productions. Gorinto Productions, a locally-based arts and music programming initiative, will present a "consistent top-tier event" each...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

New locations to check out in downtown State College this semester

Whether you’re a freshman or a returning Penn State student, downtown State College remains a central area of activity off campus. Since the spring semester, a few new locations have appeared downtown that may be worthwhile visiting in between classes or over the weekend. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

